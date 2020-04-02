New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$546.1 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Governance & Education will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$74.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Governance & Education will reach a market size of US$13.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$192.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
SMART CITIES MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview
Business Models in Smart City Projects
Smart City Technologies
End-Use Segments
Smart Cities: A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use Industries
Major Standards and Indicators for Assessment of Smart City Outcomes
Smart Cities: A Sustainable Way to Accommodate World’s Growing Population
Exhibit 1: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Eco-friendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities
Exhibit 2: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2
and 2025
Exhibit 3: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998, 2008 and 2018
Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Planned Urban Spaces
Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities
Exhibit 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Exhibit 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Exhibit 6: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart City Development
Exhibit 7: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region
Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead
Smart Energy to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market
Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities Initiatives
Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs
Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology
Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs
Security Concerns Limit Progress
Quick Review of Market Structure
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
AGT International (Switzerland)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
GE Current (USA)
Engie (France)
Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)
Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L (Spain)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Nokia Corporation (Finland)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Panasonic Corporation of North America (USA)
Schneider Electric SA (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Spatial Labs, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
Telensa Limited (UK)
Urbiotica (Spain)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Worldsensing SL (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto Smart Cities
Exhibit 8: Suffocating Cities in Developing Countries as Measured by their PM2.5 & the Urgent Need for Remediation to Fuel Adoption of Smart City Technologies: Top Cities in the Developing World with the Highest PM2.5 (Micrograms Per Cubic Meter) for the Year 2018
Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities
Broadband Networks
Internet of Things (IoT)
Smart Devices
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Facial Recognition
Geographic Information System (GIS)
Fog Computing
IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities
IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
Exhibit 9: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities
Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services
Exhibit 10: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services
Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low Bandwidth Consumption
Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives
Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected Cities
Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects
Emerging 5G Technology to Foster Implementation of Smart City Technologies
Mesh Networks for Smart Cities
Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities
Government Policies: Critical for Fostering Smart City Technology Developments
E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present Considerable Growth Opportunity
A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space
The EZ-PRO Shared Delivery Vehicle Concept of Renault
The Hyperloop Project
Biomimicry-Based Solutions for Smart City Lighting and Air Pollution Reduction
Robot Valets for Car Parks at Airports
Urbiotica’s Smart Parking Solution
Smart Street Lighting System from Citeos
Automated Waste Management Systems in the US and France
The Energy Positive Building Powerhouse Brattorkaia in Norway
The Mexican Smart Forest City
Floating Homes in Coastal Communities
Self-Driving Shuttles in New York
Digital Twin Simulation Software Solutions for Future Urban Development Projects
Energy Collecting Bike Racks
AI for Pedestrian Crossing Lights to Prevent Accidents in Vienna
Going from Idea to Reality: A Peek into How Cities Are Getting Smarter
Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum
Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution
Exhibit 11: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Energy Infrastructure Vital for the Success of Larger Smart City Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020
Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities
Exhibit 12: Widespread Installation of Smart Electricity Meters to Fuel the Success Rate of Smart City Projects by Improving Customer Service & Encouraging Proactive Management of Energy Usage: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Spiraling Adoption of Smart Water Meters in Cities Worldwide
Exhibit 13: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens & Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$ 000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint
Exhibit 14: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities
Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems
Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus
Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City
Exhibit 15: Strong Growth in BEMS Market Indicates Rapid Progress towards Intelligent Buildings: World Market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million by Segment for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2024
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
Exhibit 16: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Exhibit 17: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies Provides a Fertile Ground for the Growth of IoT: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
Exhibit 18: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022
Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets
Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities
Exhibit 19: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024
Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities Concept
Exhibit 20: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People & Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products & Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024
Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem
Exhibit 21: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair Share of Government Funding
Exhibit 22: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Cities Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Cities Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Smart Governance & Education (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Smart Governance & Education (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Smart Buildings & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Smart Buildings & Infrastructure (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Smart Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Smart Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Smart Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Smart Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Smart Security (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Smart Security (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Cities Projects in the US Gain Traction
Smart Gas Solutions Market Poised for Growth
Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water Meters Drive Market Growth
Exhibit 23: Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs in the US through 2030 by Project Type
Exhibit 24: US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Smart Cities Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Spending on Smart Cities Continues to Grow
Exhibit 25: Top Use Cases for Smart Cities Spending in Canada: % CAGR by Use Case for the Period 2017-2022
Market Analytics
Table 17: Canadian Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Market Overview
Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society
Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Smart Cities Market in China: An Overview
Exhibit 26: Total Number of Smart City Projects with Financial and Institutional Support from Local Government
Exhibit 27: Smart City Government Informationization Market (In Billion Yuan) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Market Analytics
Table 21: Chinese Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Chinese Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Smart Cities Deployment in Europe Continues to Gain Momentum
FIWARE: An Open Platform for Smart Cities
Rising Deployments of Smart Water Meters Augurs Well for Smart Cities Initiatives
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Smart Cities Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Smart Cities Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 28: French Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Smart Cities Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Smart Cities Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Italian Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities
Market Analytics
Table 37: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments
Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering Technologies
UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities
Latin American Smart Cities Market: An Overview
Exhibit 28: Major Megacities in Latin America by Population (in Million) by 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 96 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 100)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: