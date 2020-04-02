New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$546.1 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Governance & Education will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$74.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Governance & Education will reach a market size of US$13.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$192.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

AGT International

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Current

Engie

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Spatial Labs, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telensa Limited

Urbiotica

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Worldsensing SL.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview

Business Models in Smart City Projects

Smart City Technologies

End-Use Segments

Smart Cities: A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use Industries

Major Standards and Indicators for Assessment of Smart City Outcomes

Smart Cities: A Sustainable Way to Accommodate World’s Growing Population

Exhibit 1: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Eco-friendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities

Exhibit 2: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2

and 2025

Exhibit 3: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998, 2008 and 2018

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

Exhibit 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Exhibit 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Exhibit 6: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart City Development

Exhibit 7: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead

Smart Energy to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market

Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities Initiatives

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology

Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs

Security Concerns Limit Progress

Quick Review of Market Structure

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto Smart Cities

Exhibit 8: Suffocating Cities in Developing Countries as Measured by their PM2.5 & the Urgent Need for Remediation to Fuel Adoption of Smart City Technologies: Top Cities in the Developing World with the Highest PM2.5 (Micrograms Per Cubic Meter) for the Year 2018

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities

Broadband Networks

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Devices

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Facial Recognition

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Fog Computing

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Exhibit 9: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services

Exhibit 10: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services

Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low Bandwidth Consumption

Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives

Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected Cities

Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects

Emerging 5G Technology to Foster Implementation of Smart City Technologies

Mesh Networks for Smart Cities

Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities

Government Policies: Critical for Fostering Smart City Technology Developments

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide

Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present Considerable Growth Opportunity

A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space

The EZ-PRO Shared Delivery Vehicle Concept of Renault

The Hyperloop Project

Biomimicry-Based Solutions for Smart City Lighting and Air Pollution Reduction

Robot Valets for Car Parks at Airports

Urbiotica’s Smart Parking Solution

Smart Street Lighting System from Citeos

Automated Waste Management Systems in the US and France

The Energy Positive Building Powerhouse Brattorkaia in Norway

The Mexican Smart Forest City

Floating Homes in Coastal Communities

Self-Driving Shuttles in New York

Digital Twin Simulation Software Solutions for Future Urban Development Projects

Energy Collecting Bike Racks

AI for Pedestrian Crossing Lights to Prevent Accidents in Vienna

Going from Idea to Reality: A Peek into How Cities Are Getting Smarter

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

Exhibit 11: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Energy Infrastructure Vital for the Success of Larger Smart City Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Exhibit 12: Widespread Installation of Smart Electricity Meters to Fuel the Success Rate of Smart City Projects by Improving Customer Service & Encouraging Proactive Management of Energy Usage: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Spiraling Adoption of Smart Water Meters in Cities Worldwide

Exhibit 13: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens & Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$ 000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint

Exhibit 14: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

Exhibit 15: Strong Growth in BEMS Market Indicates Rapid Progress towards Intelligent Buildings: World Market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million by Segment for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2024

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Exhibit 16: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Exhibit 17: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies Provides a Fertile Ground for the Growth of IoT: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024

Exhibit 18: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities

Exhibit 19: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024

Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities Concept

Exhibit 20: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People & Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products & Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024

Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem

Exhibit 21: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair Share of Government Funding

Exhibit 22: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Cities Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Cities Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Smart Governance & Education (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Smart Governance & Education (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Smart Buildings & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Smart Buildings & Infrastructure (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Smart Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Smart Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Smart Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Smart Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Smart Security (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Smart Security (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Smart Cities Projects in the US Gain Traction

Smart Gas Solutions Market Poised for Growth

Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water Meters Drive Market Growth

Exhibit 23: Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs in the US through 2030 by Project Type

Exhibit 24: US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Smart Cities Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Spending on Smart Cities Continues to Grow

Exhibit 25: Top Use Cases for Smart Cities Spending in Canada: % CAGR by Use Case for the Period 2017-2022

Market Analytics

Table 17: Canadian Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Canadian Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society

Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Smart Cities Market in China: An Overview

Exhibit 26: Total Number of Smart City Projects with Financial and Institutional Support from Local Government

Exhibit 27: Smart City Government Informationization Market (In Billion Yuan) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Market Analytics

Table 21: Chinese Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Chinese Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Smart Cities Deployment in Europe Continues to Gain Momentum

FIWARE: An Open Platform for Smart Cities

Rising Deployments of Smart Water Meters Augurs Well for Smart Cities Initiatives

Market Analytics

Table 23: European Smart Cities Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Smart Cities Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 27: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 28: French Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 29: Smart Cities Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Smart Cities Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 31: Italian Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Italian Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities

Market Analytics

Table 37: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering Technologies

UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities

Latin American Smart Cities Market: An Overview

Exhibit 28: Major Megacities in Latin America by Population (in Million) by 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



