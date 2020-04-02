Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnet Wire - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Magnet Wire market accounted for $28.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $47.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand from the power sector, and growing market of electric vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, shift towards compact motors is restraining market growth.



Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, generators, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, electric guitar pickups and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire. The product is used for exchanging magnetic as well as electric energy and is available in rectangular, square, and round cross-section.



Based on application, motor segment is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the growth of the transportation industry. The consumption of magnet wires in motor application is witnessing high growth in the automotive sector. By geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to thriving transport and electronics & electrical sectors.



Some of the key players in Global Magnet Wire market include LS Cable & System, Elektrisola, REA Magnet Wire, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Samdong Co., Ltd., LWW Group, IRCE S.p.A., Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Condumex Inc., Von Roll Holding AG, Roshow Technology Co., Ltd., and Precision Wires India Limited.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Shape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rectangle Magnet Wire

5.3 Square Magnet Wire

5.4 Round Magnet Wire

5.5 Round Bondable Magnet Wire



6 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Temperature

6.1 Introduction

6.2 105 C

6.3 130 C

6.4 155 C

6.5 180 C

6.6 220 C



7 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminum Magnet Wire

7.3 Copper Magnet Wire



8 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Appliance

8.3 Motor

8.4 Transformer

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Watch Coil

8.5.2 Reactor

8.5.3 Generator

8.5.4 Inductors



9 Global Magnet Wire Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Infrastructure

9.4 Electrical & Electronics

9.5 Transportation

9.6 Medical

9.7 Automotive

9.8 Aerospace

9.9 Telecommunications

9.10 Energy

9.11 Other End Users

9.11.1 Aviation

9.11.2 Marine

9.11.3 Wind Energy



10 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 LS Cable & System

12.2 Elektrisola

12.3 REA Magnet Wire

12.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

12.5 Samdong Co., Ltd.

12.6 LWW Group

12.7 IRCE S.p.A.

12.8 Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.10 Fujikura Ltd.

12.11 Hitachi Metals, Ltd

12.12 Condumex Inc.

12.13 Von Roll Holding AG

12.14 Roshow Technology Co., Ltd.

12.15 Precision Wires India Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/165717

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900