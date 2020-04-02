Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnet Wire - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Magnet Wire market accounted for $28.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $47.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand from the power sector, and growing market of electric vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, shift towards compact motors is restraining market growth.
Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, generators, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, electric guitar pickups and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire. The product is used for exchanging magnetic as well as electric energy and is available in rectangular, square, and round cross-section.
Based on application, motor segment is expected to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the growth of the transportation industry. The consumption of magnet wires in motor application is witnessing high growth in the automotive sector. By geography, Asia pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to thriving transport and electronics & electrical sectors.
Some of the key players in Global Magnet Wire market include LS Cable & System, Elektrisola, REA Magnet Wire, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Samdong Co., Ltd., LWW Group, IRCE S.p.A., Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Condumex Inc., Von Roll Holding AG, Roshow Technology Co., Ltd., and Precision Wires India Limited.
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Shape
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rectangle Magnet Wire
5.3 Square Magnet Wire
5.4 Round Magnet Wire
5.5 Round Bondable Magnet Wire
6 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Temperature
6.1 Introduction
6.2 105 C
6.3 130 C
6.4 155 C
6.5 180 C
6.6 220 C
7 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aluminum Magnet Wire
7.3 Copper Magnet Wire
8 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Home Appliance
8.3 Motor
8.4 Transformer
8.5 Other Applications
8.5.1 Watch Coil
8.5.2 Reactor
8.5.3 Generator
8.5.4 Inductors
9 Global Magnet Wire Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Infrastructure
9.4 Electrical & Electronics
9.5 Transportation
9.6 Medical
9.7 Automotive
9.8 Aerospace
9.9 Telecommunications
9.10 Energy
9.11 Other End Users
9.11.1 Aviation
9.11.2 Marine
9.11.3 Wind Energy
10 Global Magnet Wire Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 LS Cable & System
12.2 Elektrisola
12.3 REA Magnet Wire
12.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
12.5 Samdong Co., Ltd.
12.6 LWW Group
12.7 IRCE S.p.A.
12.8 Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.
12.9 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
12.10 Fujikura Ltd.
12.11 Hitachi Metals, Ltd
12.12 Condumex Inc.
12.13 Von Roll Holding AG
12.14 Roshow Technology Co., Ltd.
12.15 Precision Wires India Limited
