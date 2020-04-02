Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tumor Ablation market accounted for $394.66 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,253.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing market growth include technological advancements in the thermal ablation techniques, growing geriatric population across the world, increasing incidence of cancer and sprouting number of hospitals, surgical, and ablation centres. However, the strict regulatory process is restraining market growth.
Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive image-guided technique used in the treatment of the tumors in the liver, kidney, soft tissue and bone. It ensures high efficacy of tumor treatment with minimal side effects by using heat, chemicals and low temperature. It uses an array of parallel alternating electrodes to deliver radiofrequency energy that heats the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, destroying the cancerous or infected tissue. Tumor ablation has primarily been used for the treatment of oesophagal squamous cell dysplasia, gastric antral vascular ectasia, radiation proctopathy, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreatic neoplasia.
Some of the key players in global tumor ablation market are INTIO Inc., Medtronic PLC, Galil Medical, Inc., Sonacare Medical, AngioDynamics, Inc., NeuWave Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., Healthtronics, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Misonix, Inc., IceCure Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CooperSurgical Inc., Mermaid Medical, Endocare Inc., and B V M Meditech Private Limited.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By Treatment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Laparoscopic Ablation
5.3 Surgical Ablation
5.4 Percutaneous Ablation
6 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conventional ablation devices
6.3 Automated/Robotic ablation
7 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Image Guidance Products
7.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
7.2.2 Computed Tomography
7.3 Tumor Ablation Systems
7.3.1 Cryoablation
7.3.2 Microwave Ablation System
7.3.3 Radiofrequency Ablation System (RFA)
7.3.4 Irreversible Electroporation Ablation
7.3.5 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound
7.3.6 Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation
7.3.7 Hyperthermic ablation
7.4 Catheters or Probes
8 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liver cancer
8.3 Prostate cancer
8.4 Lung cancer
8.5 Breast cancer
8.6 Kidney cancer
8.7 Bone Metastasis
8.8 Brain Cancer
8.9 Pancreatic Cancer
8.10 Pain palliation
8.11 ENT Cancer
9 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oncology Clinics
9.3 Research Institutes
9.4 Cancer Specialty Centers
9.5 Hospitals
9.6 Surgical and Ablation Centers
9.7 Diagnostic Centres
10 Global Tumor Ablation Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 INTIO Inc.
12.2 Medtronic PLC
12.3 Galil Medical, Inc.
12.4 Sonacare Medical
12.5 AngioDynamics, Inc.
12.6 NeuWave Medical
12.7 EDAP TMS S.A.
12.8 Healthtronics, Inc.
12.9 Ethicon, Inc.
12.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V
12.11 Misonix, Inc.
12.12 IceCure Medical Ltd.
12.13 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.14 ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
12.15 CooperSurgical Inc.
12.16 Mermaid Medical
12.17 Endocare Inc.
12.18 B V M Meditech Private Limited
