Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 02 April 2020

No. 07/2020

At the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S (the “Company”) held today, the annual report for 2019 was adopted with the modification that the Board of Directors had withdrawn the outlook for 2020 as well as its proposal to pay out dividend resulting in the total net profit for 2019 being allocated to retained earnings. In addition, the general meeting decided:

to grant discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management Board;

to authorise the Board of Directors in the period until 30 April 2021 to approve the Company’s acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisition not exceeding 10% of the Company’s share capital;

to approve the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2020 in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors;

to re-elect Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE, Claire Chiang, Henrik Poulsen, Ben Stevens and Cynthia Mary Trudell as members of the Board of Directors and to elect Valerie Beaulieu and Søren Thorup Sørensen as new member of the Board of Directors;

to re-elect Ernst & Young P/S as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee; and

to approve the updated Remuneration Policy as proposed by the Board of Directors.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE as Chairman and Henrik Poulsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

ISS A/S

Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE

Chairman

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25

Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 22 24 65 42





For media enquiries

Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.





ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056

ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734

Attachment