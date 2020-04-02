Copenhagen, Denmark, April 2, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today, as set out in Section 38 in the Danish Capital Markets Act and section 55, cf. 56 of the Danish Companies Act, received the following major shareholder notification from ATP:

“ATP has increased its ownership in Bavarian Nordic. Subsequently, ATP holds a total of 11.12% of the share capital and voting rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S.”

