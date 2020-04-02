Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor Management Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Deployment Mode; Enterprise Size; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vendor management software market accounted for US$ 4,389.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 12,295.8 Mn in 2027.
During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook towards the continuous growth in the IT development is expected to drive the vendor management software worldwide. However, the challenges related to data privacy of vendor management solutions may restrain the future growth of the vendor management software market. Despite these limitations, the growing adoption of vendor management software across SMEs is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the vendor management software market during the forecast period.
Some of the leading players in vendor management software market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the vendor management software market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the vendor management software market.
North America held the largest share of the vendor management software market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It has contributed more than 36% to the overall revenue of the vendor management software market in the year 2018. The APAC and Europe held the second and third position in the global vendor management software market in 2018 with market shares of 26% and 24%, respectively. The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the vendor management software market players during 2019-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Vendor Management Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
5. Vendor Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Drivers
5.1.1 High Inclination Toward Adoption of Solutions to Enhance Operational and Supply Chain Efficiencies
5.1.2 Impact of Vendor Management Software on Organization Bottom-Lines
5.2 Key Restraints
5.2.1 Concerns pertaining to data privacy and security
5.3 Key Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Vendor Management Software across SMEs
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Vendor Management Softwares
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints
6. Vendor Management Software Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Overview
6.2 Global Vendor Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players
7. Vendor Management Software Market - By Deployment Mode
7.1 Overview
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Global Cloud Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global On-Premise Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Vendor Management Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Large Enterprise
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Large Enterprise Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.3 SMEs
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global SMEs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027-Industry Vertical
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Vendor Management Software Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI Market
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 BFSI Market Forecast and Analysis
9.4 Retail
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Retail Market Forecast and Analysis
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Manufacturing Market Forecast and Analysis
9.6 IT and Telecom Market
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 IT and Telecom Market Forecast and Analysis
9.7 Others Market
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
10. Global Vendor Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.3 Europe Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.4 APAC Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.5 MEA Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.6 South America Vendor Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11. Vendor Management Software Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger & Acquisition
11.4 New Product Development
12. Vendor Management Software Market- Company Profiles
12.1 Coupa Software Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Gatekeeper (Cinergy Technology Limited)
12.3 HICX Solutions Ltd.
12.4 International Business Machines Corporation
12.5 Intelex Technologies Inc.
12.6 Logicmanager, Inc.
12.7 Mastercontrol, Inc.
12.8 Ncontracts
12.9 Saleswarp
12.10 SAP SE
13. Appendix
