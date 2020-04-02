Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SiC Fibers Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Form, Usage, End-Use Industry and By Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SiC fibers market accounted for US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 3,571.1 Mn by 2027.



SiC fibers are primarily composed of silicon carbide molecules, which generally ranges from 5-50 micrometers in the diameter. It possesses properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, greater strength, better thermal conductivity, therefore, largely being preferred by the end-use industries like aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, and others. SiC fibers are widely considered as a key reinforcing agent, which are highly being used in high performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites. It is very expensive and has a limited market, currently.



SiC fibers are increasingly being used in the aerospace and defense industry, mainly because of its properties such as high temperature, corrosion and wear resistance, fracture toughness, and high damage tolerance. SiC fibers are increasingly being used as a replacement of the metal alloys, as the former can be used for high-temperature applications. SiC fibers are highly used in engines of gas turbines, thermal protection systems, thruster nozzles, turbine shrouds, and turbopump components, among others.



Some of the players present in global SiC fibers market are American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, COI Ceramics, Inc., General Electric Company, Haydale Technologies Inc., Matech, NGS Advanced Fibers, Specialty Materials, Inc., Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd, and Ube Industries, Ltd. among others.



