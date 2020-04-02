The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 2, 2020. 3 shareholders owning 42,088,631 ordinary registered shares of the Company which amounts to 98.33 % of the whole votes took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

To elect Saulius Lazauskas, Justas Limanauskas, Rūta Šimkaitytė – Kudarauskė as members of the Supervisory Board of PLLC Kauno Energija until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Senior economist of the Technologies and economic analysis department, tel. +370 37 305 855