New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$194.9 Billion by the year 2025, Casual will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Casual will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
FOOTWEAR MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Footwear Market
Footwear: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
Exhibit 1: World Footwear Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Exhibit 2: Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
China Remains the Largest Production Base
Exhibit 3: Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage Breakdown by Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Rest of World
Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations
Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth
Stable Economy
Exhibit 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Footwear Market
Exhibit 5: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Exhibit 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
Exhibit 7: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Exhibit 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
Competitive Landscape
Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition
Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players
Exhibit 9: Leading Shoe Brands Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, PUMA, Skechers, and Others
Athletic Footwear Segment
Nike: Going Strong
adidas: The Closest Competitor
Puma Remains in the Race
Exhibit 10: World Sports Shoes Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company
Casual Footwear Market
Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands
Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China
Exhibit 11: Nike’s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution Channel: 2020E
Exhibit 12: Nike’s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2020E
Exhibit 13: adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2020E
Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition
Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends
Demand for Athletic Shoes Surges
Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations
Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions
Rising Demand for Sneakers
Riding High on Basketball
Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category
Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment
Tennis Shoes Draw Attention
Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey
Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear
Skating Shoes Market: An Insight
Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market
Efforts to Boost Demand
Competition from Designer Brands
Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm
Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies
Online Sales Pick up Pace
Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!
Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends
Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions
Emergence of New Design Themes
Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends
Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement
Changing Customer Preferences
Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women’s Shopping List
Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity
Innovations in Footwear Components
Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space
Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction
Increasing Popularity of Private Labels
Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified
Safety Shoes - A Review
Innovations in Footwear Industry
Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry
Futuristic Innovative Trends
Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry
Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry
Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry
Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands
Consumer Insights
Consumerism in the 21st Century
Branding - What the Consumer Looks for
Female Footwear Market
The Replacement Issue
Teenagers - A Key Segment
Kids - The Retailers’ New Favorites
Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities
Retail Environment
Logistics
Retailers under Pressure
Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets
Shelf Presence
‘Space Lifting’ Footwear Retailing
E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium
'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum
Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer
Huge Discounting
Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?
Manufacturers Evolving too
Footwear: Product Definitions & Overview
Athletic Footwear
Outdoor/Rugged Footwear
Casual Footwear
Dress/Formal Footwear
Footwear Accessories
Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Footwear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Footwear Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Footwear Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Casual (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Casual (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Casual (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Athletic (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Athletic (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Athletic (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retail (Mode of Sale) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Retail (Mode of Sale) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Retail (Mode of Sale) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Online (Mode of Sale) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Online (Mode of Sale) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Online (Mode of Sale) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Men (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Men (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Men (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Women (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Women (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Women (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Children (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Children (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Children (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Athletic Footwear - A Major Revenue Contributor
Exhibit 14: US Athletic Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Age Group
Favorable Trends Driving Market
Women’s Footwear - A Promising Market
Retail Dynamics
Exhibit 15: US Footwear Market (2020E): Breakdown of Average Annual Per Capita Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$)
Luxury Shoe Club - A Trading Platform
Consumer Insights
Competitive Landscape
Exhibit 16: Athletic (Product Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2020
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Footwear Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Footwear Market in the United States by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Market Overview
Demand for Athletic Shoes on the Up
Market Analytics
Table 43: Canadian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Footwear Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Footwear Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Footwear Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Footwear Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Footwear Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Market Overview
Children’s Footwear Market Remains Buoyant
Comfort and Stylish Footwear: The Japanese Favorites
Market Analytics
Table 52: Japanese Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Footwear Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Footwear Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Footwear Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Industry Overview
Market Profile
Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview
Rising Disposable Income Driving Demand for Premium Footwear
Market Competition - Opportunities for Manufacturers to Focus on New Niches
Competitive Scenario in Sports Footwear
Exhibit 17: Leading Sports Footwear Companies in China (2020E)
Exhibit 18: Chinese Sports Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Category
Economic Status of the Chinese Leather and Footwear Industry
Trade Regulations
Market Analytics
Table 61: Chinese Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Footwear Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Footwear Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by End- Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Footwear Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
An Overview
Companies Focus on Safeguarding IPR
Western Europe Industry - Losing its Sheen
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Footwear Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Footwear Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Footwear Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Footwear Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 77: Footwear Market in Europe in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Footwear Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Footwear Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Footwear Market in France by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Footwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Footwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Market Primer
A Key Re-Exporter
Market Analytics
Table 91: Footwear Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Footwear Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Footwear Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear
Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia
Production Overview
Footwear Producing Regions in Italy
Footwear Exports Struggle to Maintain Volume Growth
Market Analytics
Table 100: Italian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Footwear Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Footwear Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by End- Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Footwear Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Branded Footwear Market: A Snapshot
Exhibit 19: UK Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Company
Changing Purchasing Patterns
Retailers Eye Foreign Shores
Green and Luxury Footwear Gain Traction
E-Shopping to Spearhead Market Growth
Retail Trade on the Down
Market Analytics
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Footwear Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Footwear Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Footwear Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Market Overview
Exhibit 20: Spanish Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Company
Market Analytics
Table 118: Spanish Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Footwear Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Footwear Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Footwear Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Footwear Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Footwear Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Overview
Luxury Footwear Gains Lost Ground
Open-Air Complexes: The Popular Destination for Shoe Hunters
Russian Consumers
Market Analytics
Table 127: Russian Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Footwear Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Footwear Market in Russia by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Central and East European Countries: Garnering Growing Importance
Austria
Competitive Scenario
Production Overview
Trade Channels
Belgium
Denmark: A Strong Footwear Market
Czech Republic
Finland
Greece
International Retailers Take Charge
E-Shopping Gains Significance
Hungary
Norway
The Netherlands
Poland
Branded & Designer Labels Hold Sway
Portugal
Switzerland
Sweden
Turkey
Market Analytics
Table 136: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 137: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 140: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
Australia’s Footwear Retail Market
Import/Export Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 157: Footwear Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Footwear Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Footwear Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Market Overview
Footwear Market Heads for Healthy Gains
Riding the Outsourcing Wave
Emerging as the Sourcing Hub for High-End Footwear
Future Development Driven by Technology Development
Industry Structure
Premium Footwear Here to Stay
Characterized by Diversity
Branded Merchandise: A Hot Cake
Exhibit 21: Indian Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type
Customer Interest in Sports Shoe Surges
Indian Men Becoming More Discerning When it Comes to Footwear Purchases
Competition
Global Majors Flock the Indian Market
Lack of Organized Distribution Channels: Foray of Multinationals Rescue the Industry
Exhibit 22: Indian Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Sector
Market’s Fragmentation Set to Continue
Footwear Export Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 166: Indian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Footwear Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Footwear Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Footwear Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Footwear Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Footwear Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 175: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 177: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 180: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Hong Kong: A Key Re-Exporter of Footwear
Indonesia
Malaysia: A Brief Overview
The Philippines
Sri Lanka: Footwear and Leather Exports Post Exponential Value Growth
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
Competitive Scenario
Poised to Emerge as Prominent Exporter
WTO Membership - A Boon to the Vietnamese Footwear Industry
Market Analytics
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Footwear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Footwear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Footwear Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 193: Latin American Footwear Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Footwear Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Footwear Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Footwear Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Footwear Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Footwear Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Brief Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 205: Argentinean Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 206: Footwear Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 209: Footwear Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Footwear Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Market Overview
Insight into Retail Trade
Brazilian Footwear Companies Eye UK Market
Market Analytics
Table 214: Footwear Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Footwear Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Footwear Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Footwear Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Footwear Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Chile: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Footwear Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Footwear Market in Rest of Latin America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 242: Footwear Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Footwear Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009,2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Footwear Historic Market by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009,2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Footwear Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Footwear Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Iranian Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 261: Footwear Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Brief Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 262: Israeli Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 263: Footwear Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 266: Footwear Market in Israel in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 269: Footwear Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Footwear Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Footwear Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 278: Footwear Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
UAE - A Major Footwear Importer
Market Analytics
Table 280: Footwear Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 282: Footwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: Footwear Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 285: Footwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Footwear Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: United Arab Emirates Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 288: Footwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 289: Footwear Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: Rest of Middle East Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 291: Rest of Middle East Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: Footwear Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 293: Rest of Middle East Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 294: Rest of Middle East Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 295: Footwear Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 296: Rest of Middle East Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 297: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
South Africa
Market Analytics
Table 298: African Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 299: Footwear Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 300: African Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 301: African Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 302: Footwear Market in Africa by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 303: African Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 304: African Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 305: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 306: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 440 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 470)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: