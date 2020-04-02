Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe 5G Chipset Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Operation Frequency; Product; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe 5G chipset market accounted for US$ 250.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5228.6 Mn in 2027.
Some of the factors propelling the market for 5G chipsets include the rise in need for internet coverage with reduced power consumption, rise in the demand for high-speed network, growing M2M/IoT connections, and rising in demand for mobile data services. However, the high cost of hardware in the terrestrial network densification is a key challenge that is restraining the growth of the 5G chipset market. Moreover, strategic alliances in the emerging economies are anticipated to be opportunistic for the 5G chipset market. In the present scenario, a 5G chipset is in the concluding phase of testing. These chipsets operate over data speed that is 50 to 100 times more than the 4G counterpart.
The 5G chipset market is majorly driven by the exponentially growing needs of the consumer electronic devices that have boosted the manufacturing prospects and convergence of the electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for the semiconductor industry. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requires consistent changes in semiconductors. Also, the growth of technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and connected devices across industry verticals, are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the 5G chipset market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. 5G Chipset Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis - Europe
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. 5G Chipset Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Significant growth in the smartphone demand
5.1.2 Proliferation of connected devices and IoT demand for advanced network infrastructures
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Concerns around spectrum harmonization for 5G on a global basis
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rise in Government support and investments in emerging economies across the globe
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Emergence of new enterprise, industrial, and residential use cases in the near future
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. 5G Chipset Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Europe 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
7. Europe 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By Operation frequency
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Operation Frequency, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Sub-6 GHz
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Europe Sub-6 GHz Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Between 26 and 39 GHz
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Europe Between 26 and 39 GHz Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Above 39 GHz
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Europe Above 39 GHz Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By Product, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Devices
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Europe Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Customer Premises Equipment
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Europe Customer Premises Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Network Infrastructure Equipment
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Europe Network Infrastructure Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Europe 5G Chipset Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, By End User, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Automotive & Transportation
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Europe Automotive & Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Energy & Utilities
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Europe Energy & Utilities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Europe Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.6 Retail
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Europe Retail Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.7 Building Automation
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Europe Building Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.8 Industrial Automation
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Europe Industrial Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.9 Consumer Electronics
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Europe Consumer Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.10 Public Safety & Surveillance
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Europe Public Safety & Surveillance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Europe 5G Chipset Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Europe 5G Chipset Market Breakdown, by Key Countries
10.1.1.1 France 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.1.1.2 Germany 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)
10.1.1.3 Italy 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.1.1.4 Russia 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.1.1.5 UK 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.1.1.6 Rest of Europe 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 New Development
11.3 Merger & Acquisition
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Broadcom, Inc.
12.2 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.3 International Business Machines Corporation
12.4 Infineon Technologies AG
12.5 Mediatek Inc.
12.6 Nokia Corporation
12.7 Qualcomm Incorporated
12.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.9 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
12.10 Xilinx, Inc.
13. Appendix
