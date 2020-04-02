Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oat Proteins Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oat proteins market accounted for USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027.



Oat protein is an active protein rich in essential amino acids. It is mainly added to food and beverage products to boost protein content. The isoleucine, valine, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine in the oat protein support and stimulate muscle protein synthesis (MPS), MPS is a process that helps in maintaining muscle structure and function. Growing demand for plant-based food coupled along with rising consumer interest in boosting protein intake is the key factors promoting the growth of oat proteins market globally. Furthermore, the growing adoption of vegan lifestyles among the population in developed countries has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the oat proteins market all over the globe.



Rising consumer awareness about protein-rich food is driving the growth of the oat proteins market. Proteins are building blocks to maintaining the structure and functions of the human body. Protein is mainly made up of amino acids that are attached in long chains. There are 20 different kinds of amino acids and the sequence in which the various amino acids are arranged help to determine the role of protein in the human body. Proteins play a crucial role in transporting molecules throughout the body and help to repair cells and make new ones and protect the body from viruses and bacteria. It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. Growing health and wellness trend has created a strong demand for functional and fortified food and beverages significantly over the past years. Increasing demand for functional food and beverages is expected to boosts the growth for oat protein market.



Some of the players present in global oat proteins market are Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen, Lonza Group, Oat Tech, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Provital Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd and Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD among others. These players are influencing the growth of the oat proteins market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Oat Protein Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Oat Protein Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Health benefits associated with oat protein consumption

5.1.2 Rising consumer awareness about protein-rich food

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of alternative

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Emerging use of oat protein in sports nutrition and cosmetic application

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Rising inclination toward vegan diet and plant-based protein

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Oat Protein- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Oat Protein market Overview

6.2 Oat Protein Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Oat Protein Market Analysis - By Form

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oat Proteins Market Breakdown, By Form, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Isolates

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Isolates Oat Proteins Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.4 Concentrates

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Concentrates Oat Proteins Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)



8. Global Oat Protein Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Oat Proteins Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Food

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Food Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.4 Beverages

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Beverages Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.5 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Other Applications Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (Thousand USD)



9. Oat Protein Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Oat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Oat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Oat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Oat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.6 South America (MEA) Oat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger and Acquisition

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New Development



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Harke group

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Lantmannen

11.3 Provital Group

11.4 Croda International Plc

11.5 Oat Tech, Inc.

11.6 Oy Karl Fazer Ab

11.7 Givaudan S.A.

11.8 Lonza Group

11.9 Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd.

11.10 Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., Ltd.



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary



