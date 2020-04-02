Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global teeth whitening market is expected to reach US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.
Driving factors of the teeth whitening are rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Also, increasing online purchasing is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in dental techniques is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.
The oral and dental hygiene is essential to prevent oneself from oral diseases. Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene. The increasing rate of teeth discoloration & other dental care issues that are affecting the people across the globe are bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, malocclusion, and others. Teeth discoloration can occur as a result due to surface stains, or due to changes in tooth material, or because of a combination of factors.
In order to increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs worldwide, in order to decrease the risks of oral diseases. For instance, the International Conference on Cosmetic Dentistry and Teeth Whitening is going to be held at Oslo, Norway, in June 2020. The conference aims at exchanging and sharing research results on several aspects of cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening. Thus, the growing awareness for oral hygiene is expected to offer broad growth opportunities for the teeth whitening market at the global level.
The global teeth whitening market is segmented by product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to dominate the product segment market due to ease of accessibility, convenience and less expensive alternative to other teeth whitening products. Based on the distribution channel, market is segmented into offline sales, and online sales. Offline sales segment held the largest share of the distribution channel segment during the forecast period.
Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Teeth Whitening Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Teeth Whitening- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
5. Global Teeth Whitening Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Awareness For Oral Hygiene
5.1.2 Increased Adoption of Home Teeth Whitening Kits
5.1.3 Technological Advancements in Teeth Whitening Products
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Side Effects Associated With Teeth Whitening
5.3 Key Market opportunity
5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchasing
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 The Boom in Cosmetic Dentistry
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Teeth Whitening Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Teeth Whitening Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
6.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis
6.3 Positioning Of Key Players
6.3.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.3.2 Procter & Gamble
7. Teeth Whitening Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market Share By Product 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Whitening Toothpaste
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global Whitening Toothpaste Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Whitening Gels and Strips
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Global Whitening Gels and Strips Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 White Light Teeth Whitening Device
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Global White Light Teeth Whitening Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.6 Other Products
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Global Other Products Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Teeth Whitening Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Distribution Channel
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market Share By Distribution Channel 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Offline Sales
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global Offline Sales Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Online Sales
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Global Online Sales Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Teeth Whitening Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis
9.1 North America Teeth Whitening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9.2 Europe Teeth Whitening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9.3 Asia Pacific Teeth Whitening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9.4 Middle East & Africa Teeth Whitening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9.5 South and Central America Teeth Whitening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10. Teeth Whitening Market- Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Growth Strategies In The Teeth Whitening Market, 2015-2019
10.3 Organic Growth Strategies
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.1.1 Recent Organic Developments By Players In The Teeth Whitening Market
10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.1.1 Recent Inorganic Developments By Players In The Teeth Whitening Market
11. Teeth Whitening Market-Key Company Profiles
11.1 Brodie & Stone
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Financial Overview
11.1.4 Product Portfolio
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
11.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
11.4 Procter & Gamble
11.5 Unilever
11.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
11.7 CCA Industries
11.8 Supersmile
11.9 Henkel
11.10 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
12. Appendix
