Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market by Indication and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antifibrinolytic drugs market was valued at $1,3593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,9333 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Antifibrinolytic is a type of drug that helps in the formation of blood clot. These drugs prevent the breakdown of fibrin, which is the main protein involved in blood clotting. These drugs can be used to prevent serious bleeding in patients suffering from life threatening conditions such as hemophilia, very heavy menstrual bleeding, or some types of vascular tumors. They are also widely used to prevent or control bleeding during or after a surgery or after a traumatic injury. An increase in usage of these drugs has been witnessed since past few years, owing to their increased applications.



Rise in medical a surgeries including dental and cardiac, accidental trauma, and increase in incidence of angioedema across the globe are the major factors that drive the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. Antifibrinolytic drugs play a crucial role in the prevention of clot lysis and blood loss. Considerable a surge in prevalence of bleeding disorders propels the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. However, high cost of these drugs hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research & development for developing novel innovative antifibrinolytic drugs is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of indication, end-users, and region. On the basis of indication, it is classified into gynecology, hereditary angiedema, fibrinolytic response testing, a surgeries, and others. By end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare specialty process. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



Key Findings of the Study:



By indication, the gynecology segment accounted for the highest Antifibrinolytics Drug Market share of 28% in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 42% in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital & clinics segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Acic Fine Chems, Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Akorn, Amerigen Pharms Ltd, Mylan, Pfizer (GenMed), Sanofi, Zydus Cadila and Takeda are provided in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.2. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Moderate Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge In Severe Road Accidents

3.5.1.2. Significant Increase In Surgical Procedures

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Cost of These Drugs

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Various Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies



4. Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market, By Indication

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Gynecology

4.2.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.3. Hereditary Angioedema

4.3.1. Key Market Trends And Growth Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.4. Fibrinolytic Response Testing

4.4.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.5. Surgeries

4.5.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country



5. Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market, By End User

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country

5.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.3.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country

5.4. Trauma Centers

5.4.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.4.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country



6. Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market, By Region

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. U.S. Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.2.5.2. U.S. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Canada Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.2.6.2. Canada Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Mexico Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.2.7.2. Mexico Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Germany Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.5.2. Germany Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. France Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.6.2. France Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.7. UK

6.3.7.1. UK Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.7.2. UK Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Italy Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.8.2. Italy Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.9. Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1. Rest of Europe Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.3.9.2. Rest of Europe Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities.

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.4.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.4.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Japan Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.4.5.2. Japan Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.6. China

6.4.6.1. China Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.4.6.2. China Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. India Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.4.7.2. India Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.8.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.4.8.2. Rest of Asia - Pacific Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.5.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.5.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Brazil Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.5.5.2. Brazil Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.6. Saudi Arabia

6.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.7. South Africa

6.5.7.1. South Africa Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.5.7.2. South Africa Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.8. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.8.1. Rest of LAMEA Market Size And Forecast, By Indication

6.5.8.2. Rest of LAMEA Market Size And Forecast, By End User



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Akorn Inc.

7.2. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

7.3. Bayer Ag

7.4. Ferring Holding Sa

7.5. Mylan N.V.

7.6. Novartis International Ag (Sandoz)

7.7. Pfizer Inc.

7.8. Sanofi S.A.

7.9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

7.10. Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brdh03

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900