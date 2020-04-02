New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Digital Oscilloscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$96.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$98.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Digital Oscilloscopes will reach a market size of US$75 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$716.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
GENERAL PURPOSE ELECTRONIC TEST AND MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic Products
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Exhibit 1: Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %) for 2019 and 2025
General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries
Global Economic Outlook Impacts Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Exhibit 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Exhibit 3: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019
Competitive Landscape
A Fragmented Marketplace
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment
Market Share Statistics
Exhibit 4: Global General Purpose Test & Measurement Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Company: 2019
Exhibit 5: Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 6: Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by Competitor: 2019
Exhibit 7: Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 8: Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2019
Exhibit 9: Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors: 2019
Exhibit 10: Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Company: 2019
Exhibit 11: Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2019
Exhibit 12: Global Multimeters Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by Competitor for 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advantest Corporation (Japan)
Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
AstroNova, Inc. (USA)
B&K Precision Corporation (USA)
Fortive Corporation (USA)
Fluke Corporation (USA)
Tektronix, Inc. (USA)
GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Hioki E. E. Corporation (Japan)
Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
Pico Technology (UK)
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Spanawave Corporation (USA)
Stanford Research Systems, Inc. (USA)
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (USA)
Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited (UK)
VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (USA)
Boonton Electronics (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
Exhibit 13: World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Innovative Signal Generators Available in the Market
Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
Saelig’s RF Signal Generators
Keysight’s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
Signal Hound’s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
Anritsu’s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
Software Solutions for Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope Technology
Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects
Exhibit 14: Global Multimeters Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector: 2019
Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries Bolsters Market
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
Exhibit 15: Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2019
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments
VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
Exhibit 16: Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Product Segment for 2019
PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
PXI Express
Exhibit 17: Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019
Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
Exhibit 18: Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by End-Use Sector for 2019
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment
Exhibit 19: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
Exhibit 20: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment
Exhibit 21: Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period 2017-2022
Exhibit 22: Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019 and 2022
Exhibit 23: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016, 2018 and 2020
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
Exhibit 24: 4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by Region for 2019 and 2025
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market
Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Exhibit 25: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
Exhibit 26: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2019
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for T&M Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market
Exhibit 27: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Exhibit 28: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Exhibit 29: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
Exhibit 30: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Exhibit 31: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024
Exhibit 32: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Multimeters
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generators
Radio Frequency Signal Generators
Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Oscilloscopes
Types of Oscilloscopes
Digital Oscilloscopes
Types of Digital Oscilloscopes
Spectrum Analyzer
Network Analyzer
Extension-Based Instrumentation
Other T&M Instruments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Digital Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Digital Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Digital Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PC-based Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: PC-based Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: PC-based Oscilloscopes (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Network Analyzers (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Network Analyzers (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Network Analyzers (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Spectrum Analyzers (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Spectrum Analyzers (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Spectrum Analyzers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Logic Analyzers (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Logic Analyzers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Logic Analyzers (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Multimeters (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Multimeters (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Multimeters (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Radio Frequency Signal Generators (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Radio Frequency Signal Generators (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2
to 2017
Table 24: Radio Frequency Signal Generators (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Microwave Signal Generators (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Microwave Signal Generators (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Microwave Signal Generators (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Arbitrary Waveform Generators (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Arbitrary Waveform Generators (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Arbitrary Waveform Generators (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Extension-based (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Extension-based (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Extension-based (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 35: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Communications (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2
through 2025
Table 38: Communications (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Communications (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Electronics Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Electronics Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Electronics Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Industrial Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Industrial Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Industrial Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Test and Measurement Instruments: A Mature Market
Communications Sector: A Major Revenue Generator
Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Drives Demand for High-Speed Network Technologies
Market Analytics
Table 52: United States General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 57: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Japanese Market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
T&M Instruments Market in China: Poised for High Growth
Increasing Penetration of 4G Network Promises Growth for Test Equipment Market
Exhibit 33: Mobile Network Technology Mix in China (in %) for 2019
RF Test Equipment: Healthy Growth Outlook
Exhibit 34: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Spectrum Analyzer Market: Expanding Communications Sectors Fuels Demand
Exhibit 35: Chinese RF Spectrum Analyzer Market Revenues Breakdown by End-Use Segment (in %) for 2019
Signal Generator Market: An Overview
Exhibit 36: Chinese RF Signal Generator Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
Oscilloscopes Market Positioned for Growth
Competitive Scenario
Exhibit 37: Chinese General Purpose Electronic T&M Equipment Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 38: Chinese Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players: 2019
Exhibit 39: RF Test Equipment Market in China: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 70: Chinese General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
Western Europe T&M Equipment Market: An Overview
Multimeter
Exhibit 40: Western Europe Multimeters Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generator
Oscilloscopes
Exhibit 41: Western Europe Oscilloscopes Market by End-Use Segment (in %) for 2019
Spectrum Analyzers
Exhibit 42: Western Europe Spectrum Analyzers Market: Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
Network Analyzers
Electronic Counters
Exhibit 43: Western Europe Electronic Counters Market Sales Breakdown (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Power Meter
Competitive Landscape
Exhibit 44: Western Europe Electronic Counters Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019
Exhibit 45: Western Europe Network Analyzers Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Company for 2019
Exhibit 46: Western Europe Logic Analyzers Market Breakdown of Share by Company for 2019
Exhibit 47: Western Europe Signal Generators Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019
Exhibit 48: Western Europe Oscilloscopes Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Company: 2019
Exhibit 49: Western Europe RF Power Meter Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Competitor: 2019
Exhibit 50: Leading Players in Western Europe Multimeters Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Company for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 76: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: French General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: German General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
T&M Instruments Industry: An Overview
End-Use Industry Profile
Market Analytics
Table 97: Italian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 109: Spanish General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: Russian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Russian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 120: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 122: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 125: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Advancements in Communication Infrastructure Drives Test Equipment Market Growth
Strong Mobile Device Manufacturing Activity to Boost Demand for Wireless Test Equipment
Market Analytics
Table 127: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 128: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
INDIA
India: An Emerging Hot Spot for Growth in T&M Instruments Market
The Road Ahead
Key Trends & Growth Drivers
Oscilloscopes & Signal Generators: High Growth Prospects
Exhibit 51: Indian Signal Generators Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
Exhibit 52: Indian Oscilloscopes Market: Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019
Digital Technology Scores over Analog Technology in Oscilloscopes
Hybrid Technology Gains Popularity
Spectrum Analyzers Make a Mark
New Trends Mark Network Analyzers Market
Exhibit 53: Indian Network Analyzers Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2019
Health of Electronics and Communication Industries Key to T&M Instruments Market
New Technological Trends Drive Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Increased Spending on Defense Forces Boost T&M Instruments Market
Challenges to Reckon With
Competitive Scenario
Exhibit 54: Indian Electronic Counters Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) for Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 55: Indian Network Analyzers Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) for Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 56: Indian Digital Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Exhibit 57: Indian Spectrum Analyzers Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Company for 2019
Exhibit 58: Indian Multimeters Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company: 2019
Exhibit 59: Indian Power Meters Market: Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Company for 2019
Exhibit 60: Indian Signal Generators Market by Company (in %) for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 136: Indian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Indian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Indian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 141: Indian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 142: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: South Korean General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 144: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: South Korean General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
TAIWAN
Table 148: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Taiwan: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Taiwan General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Taiwan by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Taiwan: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Taiwan General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Taiwan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 160: Latin American General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 161: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Latin American General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Latin American General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 165: Latin American General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Latin American Demand for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Latin American General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 169: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Brazilian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 171: Brazilian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 173: Brazilian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Brazilian General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 175: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Mexican General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 177: Mexican General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Mexican General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Rest of Latin America General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Latin America General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Latin America General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 186: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 187: Rest of World General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of World General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 189: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Rest of World General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of World General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 165)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: