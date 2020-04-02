Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.



The growth of the global antihypertensive market is driven by a surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. However, recent patent expirations hinder the growth of the antihypertensive market. Conversely, a surge in research related to antihypertensive drugs in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



Key findings of the study:



Calcium channel blockers occupied one-fourths share of the global antihypertensive drugs market in 2018.

The ACE inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The vasodilators accounted for more than one-fifths share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.



