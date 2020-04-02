Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Underwater Monitoring For Oil & Gas Market, By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)), By Communication Method, By Subsea Sensor, By Monitoring System, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market is projected to grow from around $ 1 billion in 2018 to $ 1.8 billion by 2024.
An underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is basically used to monitor natural fuels like oil and gas. Increasing requirement to monitor oil and gas reserves in deep sea explorations coupled with rise in economic viability of deep-water developments are the key factors for the growth of underwater monitoring for oil & gas all across the globe. Moreover, increase in offshore deep-water and ultra-deep-water explorations is further anticipated to bolster the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market in the forthcoming years. However, the structure of the underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is very complex, which might act as a major impediment to the market growth.
The Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market is segmented based on product, communication method, subsea sensor, monitoring system and region. Based on Subsea Sensor, the market can be segmented into Inclinometers, Rotation Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Others. Among them, pressure sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest pace among all the subsea sensor segment during the forecast period owing to essentiality of sensors and technology advancements in the area.
In terms of monitoring system, the market is segregated into Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation. Among them, Acoustic Sensors category is expected to continue its market dominance over the next 5 years, which can be attributed to the need of acoustic sensors to calculate the position as well as to store and transmit the information which is obtained from subsea equipment.
Major players operating in the underwater monitoring for oil & gas market are KCF Technologies, BMT Group, Schlumberger-OneSubsea, Bowtech Products, Konberg Maritime, SONARDYNE, Mitcham Industries, Fugro, Force Technology, Pulse Structural Monitoring and others.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Voice of Customer
5 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Industry Overview
6 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs))
6.2.2. By Communication Method (SDMA, FDMA, TDMA, CDMA)
6.2.3. By Subsea Sensor (Inclinometers, Rotation Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Others)
6.2.4. By Monitoring System (Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation)
6.2.5. By Company
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7 Asia-Pacific Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Communication
7.2.3. By Monitoring System
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. China Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.3.1.1. By Value
7.3.2. By Market Share and Forecast
7.3.2.1. By Product
7.3.2.2. By Monitoring System
7.4. Japan Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.4.1.1. By Value
7.4.2. Market Share and Forecast
7.4.2.1. By Product
7.4.2.2. By Monitoring System
7.5. India Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.5.1.1. By Value
7.5.2. Market Share and Forecast
7.5.2.1. By Product
7.5.2.2. By Monitoring System
7.6. South Korea Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.6.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.6.1.1. By Value
7.6.2. Market Share and Forecast
7.6.2.1. By Product
7.6.2.2. By Monitoring System
7.7. Australia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
7.7.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.7.1.1. By Value
7.7.2. Market Share and Forecast
7.7.2.1. By Product
7.7.2.2. By Monitoring System
8 Europe Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Communication
8.2.3. By Monitoring System
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. United Kingdom Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.3.2.1. By Product
8.3.2.2. By Monitoring System
8.4. France Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.4.1.1. By Value
8.4.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.4.2.1. By Product
8.4.2.2. By Monitoring System
8.5. Germany Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.5.1.1. By Value
8.5.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.5.2.1. By Product
8.5.2.2. By Monitoring System
8.6. Spain Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.6.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.6.1.1. By Value
8.6.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.6.2.1. By Product
8.6.2.2. By Monitoring System
8.7. Italy Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.7.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.7.1.1. By Value
8.7.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.7.2.1. By Product
8.7.2.2. By Monitoring System
8.8. Russia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
8.8.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.8.1.1. By Value
8.8.2. Market Share and Forecast
8.8.2.1. By Product
8.8.2.2. By Monitoring System
9 North America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Communication
9.2.3. By Monitoring System
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. United States Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
9.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.2. Market Share and Forecast
9.3.2.1. By Product
9.3.2.2. By Monitoring System
9.4. Mexico Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
9.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.4.1.1. By Value
9.4.2. Market Share and Forecast
9.4.2.1. By Product
9.4.2.2. By Monitoring System
9.5. Canada Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
9.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.5.1.1. By Value
9.5.2. Market Share and Forecast
9.5.2.1. By Product
9.5.2.2. By Monitoring System
10 South America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Communication
10.2.3. By Monitoring System
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. Brazil Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
10.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.2. Market Share and Forecast
10.3.2.1. By Product
10.3.2.2. By Monitoring System
10.4. Argentina Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
10.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.4.1.1. By Value
10.4.2. Market Share and Forecast
10.4.2.1. By Product
10.4.2.2. By Monitoring System
10.5. Colombia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
10.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.5.1.1. By Value
10.5.2. Market Share and Forecast
10.5.2.1. By Product
10.5.2.2. By Monitoring System
11 Middle East & Africa Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By Communication
11.2.3. By Monitoring System
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. Saudi Arabia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
11.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.2. Market Share and Forecast
11.3.2.1. By Product
11.3.2.2. By Monitoring System
11.4. South Africa Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
11.4.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.4.1.1. By Value
11.4.2. Market Share and Forecast
11.4.2.1. By Product
11.4.2.2. By Monitoring System
11.5. UAE Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook
11.5.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.5.1.1. By Value
11.5.2. Market Share and Forecast
11.5.2.1. By Product
11.5.2.2. By Monitoring System
12 Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13 Market Trends & Developments
14 Pricing Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
16 Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioxfvc
