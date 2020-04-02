Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Underwater Monitoring For Oil & Gas Market, By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)), By Communication Method, By Subsea Sensor, By Monitoring System, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market is projected to grow from around $ 1 billion in 2018 to $ 1.8 billion by 2024.



An underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is basically used to monitor natural fuels like oil and gas. Increasing requirement to monitor oil and gas reserves in deep sea explorations coupled with rise in economic viability of deep-water developments are the key factors for the growth of underwater monitoring for oil & gas all across the globe. Moreover, increase in offshore deep-water and ultra-deep-water explorations is further anticipated to bolster the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market in the forthcoming years. However, the structure of the underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is very complex, which might act as a major impediment to the market growth.



The Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market is segmented based on product, communication method, subsea sensor, monitoring system and region. Based on Subsea Sensor, the market can be segmented into Inclinometers, Rotation Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Others. Among them, pressure sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest pace among all the subsea sensor segment during the forecast period owing to essentiality of sensors and technology advancements in the area.



In terms of monitoring system, the market is segregated into Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation. Among them, Acoustic Sensors category is expected to continue its market dominance over the next 5 years, which can be attributed to the need of acoustic sensors to calculate the position as well as to store and transmit the information which is obtained from subsea equipment.



Major players operating in the underwater monitoring for oil & gas market are KCF Technologies, BMT Group, Schlumberger-OneSubsea, Bowtech Products, Konberg Maritime, SONARDYNE, Mitcham Industries, Fugro, Force Technology, Pulse Structural Monitoring and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market based on product, communication method, subsea sensor, monitoring system, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Voice of Customer



5 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Industry Overview



6 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs))

6.2.2. By Communication Method (SDMA, FDMA, TDMA, CDMA)

6.2.3. By Subsea Sensor (Inclinometers, Rotation Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Others)

6.2.4. By Monitoring System (Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7 Asia-Pacific Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Communication

7.2.3. By Monitoring System

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. China Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. By Market Share and Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Product

7.3.2.2. By Monitoring System

7.4. Japan Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.4.2.1. By Product

7.4.2.2. By Monitoring System

7.5. India Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.1.1. By Value

7.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.5.2.1. By Product

7.5.2.2. By Monitoring System

7.6. South Korea Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.6.1.1. By Value

7.6.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.6.2.1. By Product

7.6.2.2. By Monitoring System

7.7. Australia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

7.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.7.1.1. By Value

7.7.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.7.2.1. By Product

7.7.2.2. By Monitoring System



8 Europe Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Communication

8.2.3. By Monitoring System

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. United Kingdom Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.3.2.1. By Product

8.3.2.2. By Monitoring System

8.4. France Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.4.2.1. By Product

8.4.2.2. By Monitoring System

8.5. Germany Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.5.1.1. By Value

8.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.5.2.1. By Product

8.5.2.2. By Monitoring System

8.6. Spain Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.6.1.1. By Value

8.6.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.6.2.1. By Product

8.6.2.2. By Monitoring System

8.7. Italy Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.7.1.1. By Value

8.7.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.7.2.1. By Product

8.7.2.2. By Monitoring System

8.8. Russia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

8.8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.8.1.1. By Value

8.8.2. Market Share and Forecast

8.8.2.1. By Product

8.8.2.2. By Monitoring System



9 North America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Communication

9.2.3. By Monitoring System

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. United States Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Product

9.3.2.2. By Monitoring System

9.4. Mexico Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.4.2.1. By Product

9.4.2.2. By Monitoring System

9.5. Canada Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.5.1.1. By Value

9.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

9.5.2.1. By Product

9.5.2.2. By Monitoring System



10 South America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Communication

10.2.3. By Monitoring System

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Brazil Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

10.3.2.1. By Product

10.3.2.2. By Monitoring System

10.4. Argentina Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

10.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.4.1.1. By Value

10.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

10.4.2.1. By Product

10.4.2.2. By Monitoring System

10.5. Colombia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

10.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.5.1.1. By Value

10.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

10.5.2.1. By Product

10.5.2.2. By Monitoring System



11 Middle East & Africa Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Communication

11.2.3. By Monitoring System

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. Saudi Arabia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

11.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

11.3.2.1. By Product

11.3.2.2. By Monitoring System

11.4. South Africa Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

11.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.4.1.1. By Value

11.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

11.4.2.1. By Product

11.4.2.2. By Monitoring System

11.5. UAE Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook

11.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.5.1.1. By Value

11.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

11.5.2.1. By Product

11.5.2.2. By Monitoring System



12 Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13 Market Trends & Developments



14 Pricing Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)



16 Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



KCF Technologies

BMT Group

Schlumberger-OneSubsea

Bowtech Products

Konberg Maritime

SONARDYNE

Mitcham Industries

Fugro

Force Technology

Pulse Structural Monitoring



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioxfvc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900