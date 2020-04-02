Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America SBC and its Derivatives Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's report on the SBC and its derivatives market in North America estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% and 6.53% in terms of volume and revenue respectively in the estimated period 2019-2027.



The United States and Canada together form the North American SBC and its derivatives market.



The growth in the construction industry is driving the market for SBC in North America. The increase in popularity of polymer modified bitumen in making pavements and home roofing has proliferated the SBC and its derivatives market growth. There is an increase in demand from the footwear industry, which is yet another sector where SBC has its application. Besides, with new technologies and development, the region is a lucrative market for the manufacturers.



Canada is a leading commercial vehicle producer in the world. The increasing automobile demand in the country will increase the market of SBC and its derivatives. A large number of construction projects are approved and implemented in Canada through public, private and government funding support. These developments give an upper hand to the SBC market in the country.



The tremendous competition among the players of the SBC market has been exerting a lot of pressure in developing more value-added features to the end-products through constant research and development. This has resulted in innovative SBC materials that are more cost-effective, endurable and functional.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America SBC and its Derivatives Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insight

2.4. Value Chain Outlook

2.5. Market Position Outlook

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Key Buying Outlook

2.8. Market Attractiveness Index

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Gaining Popularity of SBCs As A Substitute for Pvcs

2.9.2. Growing Usage in Healthcare Sector

2.9.3. Development of the End-User Industries

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Development and Introduction of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBCS)

2.10.2. Rising Raw Material Prices Along With the Existing Supply Challenges

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Growing Competition in the SBC and its Derivatives Product

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Substantial Reliance On North America Economic Cues

2.12.2. Continuous Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials



3. SBC and its Derivatives Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

3.2. Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

3.3. Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)

3.4. SEPS & Other Hydrogenated-Styrenic Block Copolymer (H-SBC)



4. SBC and its Derivatives Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Paving and Roofing

4.2. Footwear

4.3. Advanced Materials

4.4. Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

4.5. Other Applications



5. SBC and its Derivatives Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Country Analysis

5.1.1.1. the United States

5.1.1.2. Canada



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Sinopec

6.2. Eni Versalis S.P.A

6.3. Kraton

6.4. LCY Chemical Corp.

6.5. Denka Company Limited

6.6. Kumho Petrochemicals

6.7. Ineos Styrolution

6.8. BASF SE

6.9. Eastman Chemical Company

6.10. Zeon Corporation

6.11. Polyone

6.12. Dynasol Group

6.13. TSRC

6.14. Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.15. LG Chem



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek9lgg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900