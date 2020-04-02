Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VCSEL Market: Analysis By Device Type (Single Mode, Multi-Mode), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global VCSEL Market was valued at USD 1,676.34 million in the year 2019.



The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to growing demand of VCSEL in new applications. Increasing need for more power efficient and accurate products are expected to drive the growth of VCSEL market. The recent technological advancements in the consumer electronics, automotive and data communication sector to meet the rising demand of advanced products is expected to favour market growth.



Among the device type segment in the VCSEL market, Multimode holds the majority share. Increase in demand of data communication and consumer electronics is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of consumer electronics is one of the major driving factors for Multimode market.



Among the Application segment in the VCSEL market, Data communication holds the majority share. Increase in demand of data communication and consumer electronics is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Among the End User segment in the VCSEL market, Data Center holds the majority share. Increase in demand of new technologies in smartphones and other gadgets is also expected to drive the 3D Sensing market over the forecast period.



Moreover, surge in demand of VCSEL in data communication is expected to boost the market. Further, rise in usage of VCSELs in infrared illumination owing to technological advancements is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. Adopting new technologies in consumer electronics and new applications by some major economies such as US, Germany, UK, China, backed with growing production activities in 3D sensing, LiDAR is supplementing the demand for new applications.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the VCSEL Market by Device Type (Single Mode and Multimode).

The report assesses the VCSEL market by Application (Data Communication, Infrared Illumination, 3D Sensing and Others).

The report assesses the VCSEL market by End User (Data Center, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others).

The Global VCSEL Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, China)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Device Type, By Application, By End User. The major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include II-VI Incorporated, IQE, Lumentum, Trumpf and Broadcom.

The report presents the analysis of VCSEL market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus should be on strong technical team

2.2 Investment in 3D sensing applications.



3. VCSEL: Product Overview



4. Global VCSEL Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global VCSEL Market Segmentation, By Device Type (Value)

5.1 Global VCSEL Market: By Device Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global VCSEL Market: By Device Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Single Mode - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Multi Mode - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global VCSEL Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global VCSEL Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 By Data Communication- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 By Infrared Illumination - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By 3D Sensing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global VCSEL Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global VCSEL Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

7.2 By Data center- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 By Consumer Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 By others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global VCSEL Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global VCSEL Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. Americas VCSEL Market: An Analysis

9.1 America VCSEL Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Americas VCSEL Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Device Types (Single Mode and Multi Mode)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Data Communication, Infrared Illumination, 3D Sensing and Others)

9.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Data Center, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others)

9.7 Americas VCSEL Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of America VCSEL Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of America VCSEL: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.10 United States VCSEL Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.11 United States VCSEL Market Segmentation By Device Type, By Application, By End User

9.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.13 Canada VCSEL Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.14 Canada VCSEL Market Segmentation By Device Type, By Application, By End User

9.15 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Europe VCSEL Market: An Analysis



11. Asia-Pacific VCSEL Market: An Analysis



12. Global VCSEL Market Dynamics

12.1 Global VCSEL Market Drivers

12.2 Global VCSEL Market Restraints

12.3 Global VCSEL Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global VCSEL Market - By Device Type (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global VCSEL Market - By Application (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global VCSEL Market - By End-user (Year 2025)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global VCSEL Market - By Region (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 II-VI Incorporated

15.2 IQE

15.3 Lumentum

15.4 Trumpf

15.5 Broadcom



