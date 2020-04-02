Havila Shipping has agreed with Total E&P UK another contract for the PSV Havila Commander.
The contract is for a firm period of 18 months.
Commencement will be from mid April 2020 in direct continuation of existing contract.
Havila Commander has worked for Total E&P UK since April 2012.
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
