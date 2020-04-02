Piraeus, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Delivery of the GasLog Windsor
GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) yesterday took delivery of the GasLog Windsor, a 180,000 cubic meter cargo capacity LNG carrier with X-DF propulsion and Mark III Flex containment system. Despite the industrial disruption in South Korea caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the vessel was delivered on time and on budget. It will immediately commence a seven-year charter with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc.
Operational Update
GasLog and GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership” and together with GasLog, the “Group”) (NYSE: GLOP) remain focused on securing the health and safety of their employees whilst ensuring safe and reliable operations for their customers and the global natural gas supply chain. To date, there have been no known cases of COVID-19 infection amongst the Group’s sea-going or shore-based personnel. During the first quarter, extensive measures were taken to limit the impact of COVID-19 on GasLog’s and GasLog Partners’ business. These have included:
These measures, combined with the dedication of employees both onshore and onboard the Group’s vessels, have delivered fleet availability of close to 100%. It has also allowed GasLog and GasLog Partners to accelerate opportunistically their dry-docking schedules during the slowdown of LNG trade in February and March. Four dry-dockings will have completed by mid-April, all of which are expected to be on time and within budget, including the installation of ballast water treatment systems.
Commercial Update
Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog, stated “Against a backdrop of unprecedented global uncertainty, I am very proud of the dedication of all our employees, whose health and safety remains our first priority. The COVID-19 outbreak has presented many challenges to our business, and I have been deeply impressed with how our people have risen to these and maintained the highest standards of customer service. I especially thank our seafarers for their commitment and professionalism while apart from their families and friends.
I am also delighted that, through working closely with our partners at Samsung, we have taken delivery as planned of the GasLog Windsor which immediately delivered into an attractive seven-year charter to Centrica. This vessel is the first of seven newbuildings due to deliver by the third quarter of 2021, representing $145 million of additional aggregate EBITDA. On a fully delivered basis, 60% of GasLog’s directly owned fleet will be modern X-DF vessels on multi-year term charters.”
About GasLog
GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (13 on the water and six on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and leased back to GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.
Factors that might cause future results and outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, the following:
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
