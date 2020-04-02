New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$79 Billion by the year 2025, Monolithic Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$222.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monolithic Ceramics will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Applied Ceramics, Inc.

Ceradyne, Inc.

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

COI Ceramics, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Advanced Ceramics: A High performance Engineering Material

Outlook

Geographic Market Analysis

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market

Competition

Exhibit 1: Advanced Ceramics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Role in Armor Manufacturing

5G to Favor Transition towards Technical Ceramics

Exhibit 2: Global Number of 5G Subscriptions (2020-2025) (in Millions)

Exhibit 3: Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022) (in US$ Billion)

Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum

Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI

Digitalization and Connected Economy Create Significant Opportunities

Exhibit 4: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Exhibit 5: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic Ceramics

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and Processing

Improved Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Opportunities

Exhibit 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Exhibit 7: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Renewable Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Exhibit 8: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Energy Storage: A Market with Huge Potential

SOFCs: An Growing Market

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace Industry

Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics and Metals for Medical Applications

Exhibit 9: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application

Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants

Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Exhibit 10: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market

Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles

Exhibit 11: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum

Exhibit 12: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy and Growth Prospects

Exhibit 13: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

in % Global PMI

Exhibit 14: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Advanced Ceramics

Classification by Segment

Product Segments

Important End-Use Markets and Key Application Areas of Advanced Ceramics



