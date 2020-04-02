CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announces preliminary first quarter 2020 highlights and sets fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 conference call for Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. MDT (9:00 a.m. EDT).
First Quarter 2020 Preliminary Highlights
During the first quarter of 2020, FLYHT secured an aggregate of US $4.6 million in sales contracts and purchase orders, including:
In addition to the new sales contracts and purchase orders, FLYHT added to its extensive Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) portfolio in the first quarter, receiving the following:
Conference Call Details
FLYHT will host a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7 am MDT (9 am EDT, 6 am PDT). The conference call will include a brief presentation about FLYHT’s fourth quarter and full year financial results followed by a question and answer period with management.
To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. (Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time).
Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call, can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.
An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com
|Contact Information:
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Alana Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
403-291-7437
aforbes@flyht.com
|Investor Relations:
Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.
Deborah Honig
647-203-8793
deborah@adelaidecapital.ca
1 Sales order backlog is the sum of purchase orders and contracts for all unrecognized technical services, licenses, hardware and the future value of contracted SaaS products. These signed contracts or purchase orders have been previously announced in various press releases. Backlog value for contracts deemed unlikely to manifest is removed. Twelve months of SaaS product value is included in backlog if a customer is currently paying for SaaS products under a contract that has exceeded its original term and is auto-renewing annually for subsequent one-year terms. The sales order backlog value assumes that FLYHT provides hardware and services over the full scope and term of the constituent contracts.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
