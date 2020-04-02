Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Capacitor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry Market - Forecasts From 2019 To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric capacitor market for consumer electronics industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% to reach US$6,631.740 billion by 2024, from US$4,793.201 billion in 2018.



The rising penetration of consumer electronics will be the major driving factor of electric capacitors in this market. Moreover, increasing research and development in the industry will further snowball the demand for these capacitors.



The Electric Capacitor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024 is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by type, polarization, voltage, and geography.



The electric capacitor market for consumer electronics industry has been segmented based on type, polarization, voltage, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into aluminum, ceramic, tantalum, paper and film, supercapacitor, and others. By polarization, the market has been segmented into polarized and non-polarized. By voltage, the market has been segmented into high voltage and low voltage.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the electric capacitor market for consumer electronics industry have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the electric capacitor market for consumer electronics industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY BY TYPE

5.1. Aluminium

5.2. Ceramic

5.3. Tantalum

5.4. Paper and Film

5.5. Supercapacitor

5.6. Others



6. ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY BY POLARIZATION

6.1. Polarized

6.2. Non-Polarized



7. ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY BY VOLTAGE

7.1. High Voltage

7.2. Low Voltage



8. ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET FOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. KEMET Corporation

10.2. TDK Corporation

10.3. Yageo Corporation

10.4. Panasonic Corporation

10.5. Rubycon Corporation

10.6. Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

10.7. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.8. Samsung Electro Mechanics

10.9. Shizuki Electric Co., Inc.

10.10. Capxon International Electronic Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1zzm6

