Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Krill Oil Market, by Application, by Form, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Krill Oil Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Omega-3 products are essential fatty acid supplements that the human body needs for proper functioning and brain development. Although the amount of omega-3 EPA / DHA used to fortify infant formula is quite lower, it is projected that the market for fortified products will rise at a faster rate. Ongoing research and development in omega-3 fatty acids have become important for the food, pharmaceutical, and feed industries. Currently, the fish-derived omega-3 fatty acid is available commercially.



Certain sources like fungi and algae aren't even as popular in the market. The omega-3 products come from various sources, such as krill oil, fish oil, and algal oil. Fish oil leads the market, both in volume and in value. DHA and EPA, found in omega-3 products, are important for the growth of the infant's brain and the strength of immunity. Nonetheless, there are concerns about consistency and sustainability regarding omega-3 oils derived from fish and krill sources, which challenge the omega-3 fatty acid producers and their products. The consumption of krill oil has to be exactly as prescribed by the doctor, or as indicated on the bottle. It shouldn't be taken in greater quantities or for longer than prescribed. Krill Oil should not be used in patients suffering from an allergy to fish or shrimp, or probably any other form of seafood.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Food & Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Krill Oil Application. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Soft gels, Capsules and Liquids. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.), Aker ASA (Aker BioMarine), Norwegian Fish Oil AS, NutriGold Inc., Rimfrost AS, Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., NWC Naturals, Inc., Nutracode LLC, Ergomax, and Coastside Bio Resources.



