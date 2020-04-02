New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AVK Holding A/S

Anvil International

Baker Hughes Company

Cameron

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Ham-Let Group

IMI Critical Engineering

ITT Engineered Valves

KITZ Corp.

KSB AG

SPX Flow, Inc.

The Weir Group PLC

Velan, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.







CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment

Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

Exhibit 1: World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for Industrial Valves Market

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Exhibit 4: Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Exhibit 5: Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anvil International (USA)

AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)

Baker Hughes Company (USA)

Cameron (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

Barksdale, Inc. (USA)

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)

Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Flowserve Corp. (USA)

Ham-Let Group (Israel)

IMI Critical Engineering (UK)

ITT Engineered Valves (USA)

KITZ Corp. (Japan)

KSB AG (Germany)

SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Velan, Inc. (Canada)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs Up Demand for Industrial Valves

Exhibit 6: Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As of January 2020

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust Opportunities

Exhibit 7: Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019

Exhibit 8: Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

Exhibit 9: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Exhibit 10: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Exhibit 11: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Exhibit 12: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Exhibit 13: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Exhibit 14: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Exhibit 15: Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others

Exhibit 16: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Uptake Remains Intact in Iron & Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Exhibit 17: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

Exhibit 18: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Exhibit 19: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Exhibit 20: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Exhibit 21: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Valves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ball Valves (Valve Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ball Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Butterfly Valves (Valve Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Check Valves (Valve Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Check Valves (Valve Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Check Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Diaphragm Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Gate Valves (Valve Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Gate Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Globe Valves (Valve Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Globe Valves (Valve Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Plug Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Safety Valves (Valve Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Safety Valves (Valve Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Water & Sewage Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Electric Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Petroleum Refining (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Industrial Valves

Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev Up Demand

Exhibit 22: US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others

Market Analytics

Table 52: United States Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Industrial Valves Market in the United States by Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

Market Analytics

Table 58: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Industrial Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Industrial Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves

Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand

Renewed Emphasis on Nuclear Power Plants Fuels Demand for Nuclear Reactor Valves

Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Exhibit 23: Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves Market: 2019

Exhibit 24: Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %) for the Year 2019

Imports Continue to Deter Prospects of Domestic Manufacturers

Market Analytics

Table 70: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Industrial Valves Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Exhibit 25: European Valve Industry by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Value for Industrial Valves and Building Valves

Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well

Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Industrial Valves Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Industrial Valves Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Industrial Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Industrial Valves Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Industrial Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Industrial Valves Market in France by Valve Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Industrial Valves Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 91: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Industrial Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Industrial Valves Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Industrial Valves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Spanish Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Industrial Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Spanish Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 115: Russian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Industrial Valves Market in Russia by Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Russian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Russian Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 122: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 125: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Europe Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: A Brief Overview

Market Analytics

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 128: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Valve Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 136: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Australian Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Australian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Industrial Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Australian Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

India: A Lucrative Market

Growing Automation Investments Steer Demand

Intelligent Valves Make a Cut

Expansion of Natural Gas Network to Benefit Industrial Valves Market

Competitive Scenario

A Fragmented Marketplace

A Note on Leading Players

Small Scale Manufacturers Expand Capacities

Growing Opportunities in Foreign Markets

Exhibit 26: Indian Industrial Valves Market by Distribution Channel (in % Value) for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 142: Indian Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Indian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review by Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Industrial Valves Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Indian Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Industrial Valves Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 147: Indian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 148: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Industrial Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: South Korean Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Focus on Select Markets

Singapore

The Philippines

Market Analytics

Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 161: Industrial Valves Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Latin American Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Latin American Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Industrial Valves Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Latin American Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 169: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 170: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Argentinean Industrial Valves Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Argentinean Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 175: Industrial Valves Market in Brazil by Valve Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Industrial Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Brazilian Industrial Valves Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Brazilian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Robust Opportunities for Industrial Valves Market

Market Analytics

Table 181: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Mexican Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Mexican Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Industrial Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Mexican Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Latin America Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 192: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Middle East: Increasing Demand for Industrial Valves

Opportunities Rife in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector

Market Analytics

Table 193: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 195: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: The Middle East Industrial Valves Historic Market by Valve Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 198: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve Type for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 199: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Industrial Valves Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 201: The Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 202: Iranian Market for Industrial Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Industrial Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Iranian Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Iranian Industrial Valves Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Industrial Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 208: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Industrial Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by Valve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Israeli Industrial Valves Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Industrial Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Israeli Industrial Valves Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 214: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Industrial Valves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Saudi Arabian Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 220: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Industrial Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: United Arab Emirates Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 226: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Industrial Valves Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Rest of Middle East Industrial Valves Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Industrial Valves Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

South Africa: Prominent Consumer of Industrial Valves

Market Analytics

Table 232: African Industrial Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Valve Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Industrial Valves Market in Africa by Valve Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: African Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown by Valve Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: African Industrial Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Industrial Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Industrial Valves Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 326 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 365)

