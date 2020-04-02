New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35 Billion by the year 2025, Ball Valves will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$721.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Valves will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Industrial Valves
Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment
Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category
Sustained Demand for Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains
Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
Safety Valves: Niche Segment
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
Exhibit 1: World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Exhibit 2: World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for Industrial Valves Market
Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Exhibit 4: Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Exhibit 5: Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anvil International (USA)
AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)
Baker Hughes Company (USA)
Cameron (USA)
Crane Co. (USA)
Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Flowserve Corp. (USA)
Ham-Let Group (Israel)
IMI Critical Engineering (UK)
ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
KITZ Corp. (Japan)
KSB AG (Germany)
SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
The Weir Group PLC (UK)
Velan, Inc. (Canada)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs Up Demand for Industrial Valves
Exhibit 6: Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As of January 2020
Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector
Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust Opportunities
Exhibit 7: Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019
Exhibit 8: Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region
Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
Exhibit 9: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Exhibit 10: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Exhibit 11: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
Exhibit 12: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Exhibit 13: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Exhibit 14: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
Exhibit 15: Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others
Exhibit 16: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves
Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves
Despite Challenging Conditions, Uptake Remains Intact in Iron & Steel Industry
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
Exhibit 17: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
Exhibit 18: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Exhibit 19: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth
Exhibit 20: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
Exhibit 21: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019
Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product Design & Efficiency
Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves Market: An Overview
List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation
Issues & Challenges
Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of Certifications
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
High Fabrication Costs
Volatile Oil Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Formats available: