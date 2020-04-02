Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market - Analysis By Product Type (Microbial, Others), (2020 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2025) - By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC), By Country (US, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, China, Japan, South Korea)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market was valued at USD 13,296.29 million in the year 2019.
Escalating number of patients suffering from various diseases with growing investment in the healthcare industry by government in major economies and increasing awareness among consumers regarding impact of various viruses on health, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Biopharmaceutical CMO during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.
Under the product segment, Others is anticipated to witness a substantial market share owing to growing partnership among various pharmaceutical companies and leading CMOs which are helping in providing medicines, biologics delivery with advanced technology and efficient labour force backed with enhanced investment in expanding geographically, will be accelerating the Biopharmaceutical CMO market growth in the coming years.
Among the regions, Europe, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of major countries including United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland that feature efficient healthcare system supported by ever growing number of patients. Rising need of developing medicine for many viruses coupled with growing mergers and acquisitions in the region between pharma companies and CMOs, will be propelling the Biopharmaceutical CMO market growth during the period of 2020-2025.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on Providing Quality and Reliability
2.2 Focus on Investing in Internal Factors
3. Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation - By Product Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: By Product Type
5.1.1 Microbial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.1.2 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: By Region
7. North America Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Segmentation By Product Type (2015-2025)
7.1 North America Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
7.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Microbial, and Others)
7.3 North America Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Country Analysis
7.5 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Biopharmaceutical CMO Market - By Country, By Value, 2025
7.6 Competitive Scenario of North America Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: By Country
7.7 United States Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
7.8 United States Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Segmentation - By Product Type
8. Europe Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Segmentation By Product Type (2015-2025)
9. Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical CMO Market: Segmentation By Product Type (2015-2025)
10. Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market - By Product Type, 2025
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market - By Region, 2025
12. Strategic Analysis and Competitive Landscape
12.1 SWOT Analysis
12.2 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3 Market Share Analysis
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Lonza
13.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
13.3 Samsung Biologics
13.4 Wuxi Biologics
