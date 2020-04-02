Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Diaper by Market by Company, by Type, by Region, by Country & Adult Diaper by Market Size, by Company, by Product Type, by Region, by Country, Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a detailed analysis of the diaper market around the world. The global diaper market was growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during review period of 2014-2019 and is expected to grow to 98.82 billion at the end of the forecasted year 2025.



The most of the revenue for baby diaper segment is collected by china whereas, in case of adult diapers, the most of the revenue is owned by United States. The baby diaper market is expected to fall in the regions where the birth and fertility rates are comparatively low but the aging population with longer life expectancy will increase the market for adult diapers. With the technological advancements in the diaper industry, the baby diaper industry is experiencing new trends with a complete line of variable products such as disposable diapers, training pants, swim pants, cloth diapers, biodegradable diapers and limited edition such as printed diapers, denim pants, etc. Moreover, innovations such as fluffless, dual grip, dual strips, leak guard, etc has helped to develop a complete range of products.



On the other hand, adult diapers are improved with their absorption capacity and design such as brief diapers, flat band, pull ups, adhesive band etc which have provided a variant in accordance with comfort and fit. All these trends have helped to grow the diaper market by introducing competitive products which can help the consumer to select the best quality. The diaper industry also developed the biodegradable diapers made from natural fibre which can decompose in a short span of time.



In today's modern world, trends have played an important role in diaper market. Trends such as demand for thinner diapers with high absorbency are leading in market. Moreover, digital media such as social networking, websites, e commerce have also eased the buying of diapers. customers can compare different qualities at just one click and choose the best one out of it.



The prominent companies of the diaper industry includes Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm corporation, SCA Hygiene, Daio paper corporation, Kao corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Domtar corporation, Hengan international group, DryLock technologies.



Covered in the report:

Global diaper market

Global baby diaper market

Global adult diaper market

Global diaper market dynamics

Market trends & developments

Key facts about the leading market players

