Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Diaper by Market by Company, by Type, by Region, by Country & Adult Diaper by Market Size, by Company, by Product Type, by Region, by Country, Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report gives a detailed analysis of the diaper market around the world. The global diaper market was growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during review period of 2014-2019 and is expected to grow to 98.82 billion at the end of the forecasted year 2025.
The most of the revenue for baby diaper segment is collected by china whereas, in case of adult diapers, the most of the revenue is owned by United States. The baby diaper market is expected to fall in the regions where the birth and fertility rates are comparatively low but the aging population with longer life expectancy will increase the market for adult diapers. With the technological advancements in the diaper industry, the baby diaper industry is experiencing new trends with a complete line of variable products such as disposable diapers, training pants, swim pants, cloth diapers, biodegradable diapers and limited edition such as printed diapers, denim pants, etc. Moreover, innovations such as fluffless, dual grip, dual strips, leak guard, etc has helped to develop a complete range of products.
On the other hand, adult diapers are improved with their absorption capacity and design such as brief diapers, flat band, pull ups, adhesive band etc which have provided a variant in accordance with comfort and fit. All these trends have helped to grow the diaper market by introducing competitive products which can help the consumer to select the best quality. The diaper industry also developed the biodegradable diapers made from natural fibre which can decompose in a short span of time.
In today's modern world, trends have played an important role in diaper market. Trends such as demand for thinner diapers with high absorbency are leading in market. Moreover, digital media such as social networking, websites, e commerce have also eased the buying of diapers. customers can compare different qualities at just one click and choose the best one out of it.
The prominent companies of the diaper industry includes Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm corporation, SCA Hygiene, Daio paper corporation, Kao corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Domtar corporation, Hengan international group, DryLock technologies.
Covered in the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Regional Breakup
4. Global Diaper Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size (Baby & Adult)
4.1.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook
4.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook
4.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook
4.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook
4.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook
4.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Company
4.2.2. By Type
4.2.3. By Region
4.2.4. By Country
5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook
5.1. Global Birth Rate and Fertility Rate
5.2. Market Size
5.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook
5.2.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook
5.2.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook
5.2.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook
5.2.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook
5.2.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook
5.3. Market Share
5.3.1. By Company
5.3.2. By Type
5.3.3. By Region
5.3.4. By Country
6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook
6.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate
6.2. Market Size
6.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)
6.2.2. North America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)
6.2.3. North America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Size(By Country)
6.2.4. North America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)
6.2.5. North America Training Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)
6.2.6. North America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Size (By Country)
6.3. Market Share
6.3.1. By Country
6.3.2. By Type
6.4. USA Baby Diaper Market
6.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market
6.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
6.4.3. Canada Baby Diaper Market
6.4.4. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size
6.4.5. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
6.5. Mexico Baby Diaper Market
6.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market
6.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
6.6. Rest of the North America Baby Diaper Market Size
6.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market
6.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7. Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate
7.2. Market Size
7.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook
7.2.2. Europe Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.2.3. Europe Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.2.4. Europe Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.2.5. Europe Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.2.6. Europe Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook
7.3. Market Share
7.3.1. By Country
7.3.2. By Type
7.4. Germany Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.5. France Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.6. U.K Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.7. Italy Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.8. Spain Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.8.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.8.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.9. Rest of the Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.9.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
7.9.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8. Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate
8.2. Market Size
8.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook
8.2.2. Latin America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.2.3. Latin America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.2.4. Latin America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.2.5. Latin America Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.2.6. Latin America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook
8.3. Market Share
8.3.1. By Country
8.3.2.2 By Type
8.4. Columbia Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
8.5. Argentina Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market
8.6. Chile Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
8.7. Rest of the Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
8.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate (2010-2017)
9.2. Market Size
9.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.2.2. Asia-Pacific Disposable Baby Diaper Market (By Country)
9.2.3. Asia-Pacific Cloth Baby Diaper Market (By Country)
9.2.4. Asia-Pacific Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market (By Country)
9.2.5. Asia-Pacific Training Baby Diaper Market (By Country)
9.2.6. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market (By Country)
9.3. Market Share
9.3.1. By Country
9.3.2. By Type
9.4. China Baby Diaper Market Size
9.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
9.5. Japan Baby Diaper Market Size
9.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.6. South East Asia Baby Diaper Market Size
9.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
9.7. Australia Baby Diaper Market Size
9.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
9.8. India Baby Diaper Market Size
9.8.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
9.8.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
9.9. Rest of the Asia-Pacific Baby Diaper Market Size
9.9.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate
10.2. Market Size By Value
10.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.2.2. Middle East & Africa Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.2.3. Middle East & Africa Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.2.6. Middle East & Africa Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook
10.3. Market Share By Type
10.4. Middle East Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
10.5. Africa Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook
10.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook
11. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size
11.1.1. Overall Adult Diaper Market Outlook
11.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook
11.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook
11.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook
11.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook
11.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook
11.2. Market Share
11.2.1. By Company
11.2.2. By Region
11.2.3. By Country
12. Global Diaper Market Dynamics
12.1. Key Drivers
12.2. Key Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
13.1. Innovations have been done with the passage of time
13.2. Delayed Toilet Training of Children in Developed Countries Leads to Bigger Diaper
13.3. Global Growth In E-Commerce Sales
13.4. Impact of digital marketing & building emotional connections with the consumers
13.5. Increased health problems in older people push the Incontinence products high
14. Company Profiles
14.1. Procter & Gamble
14.2. Kimberly & Clark Corporation
14.3. Unicharm Corporation
14.4. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Hygiene
14.5. Domtar Corporation
14.6. The Daio Paper Corporation
14.7. Ontex Group
14.8. Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.
14.9. Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
14.10. Johnson & Johnson,
14.11. Dr. Schumacher GmbH
14.12. SHP (Slovak Hygienic Paper) Group
14.13. RockLine Industries
14.14. Drylock Technologies
14.15. Socit d'Articles Hyginiques - LILAS
14.16. Paul Hartmann AG
14.17. Georgia Pacific LLC
14.18. Novatis International AG
14.19. Sofidel Group
14.20. Abena Group
14.21. Intigena Group
14.22. Faderco Algeria
14.23. Codi International BV
14.24. Albaad Group
14.25. First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
14.26. Medline Industries, Inc.
14.27. Toruskie Zakady Materiaw Opatrunkowych (TZMO)
14.28. Bemax Inc .
14.29. Delipap Oy
14.30. Hengan International Group company
14.31. Kao Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. Disclaimer
