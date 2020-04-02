Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fashion E-Commerce Market: Analysis By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Accessories), End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fashion Ecommerce Market was valued at USD 497.82 billion in the year 2019. Escalating urban population with growing access to internet with government taking various initiatives in order to make internet accessible to everyone coupled with rapidly surging smartphones penetration with various ecommerce players investing hefty amounts in expanding their geographical presence has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Fashion Ecommerce during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.



Under the product segment, Clothing is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing adoption of online shopping among consumers with changing fashion and lifestyle preferences supported by ecommerce majors including Amazon, Ratuken and JD.com. These players are constantly engaged in offering a wide range of products in order to provide better shopping experience with consumers centric website and this will be accelerating the fashion ecommerce market growth in the coming years.



Both women contributed chiefly on the back of ever-growing working population with reviving economic growth and surging expenditure on fashion and lifestyle products. Consumers are preferring to adopt latest fashion trends and this has been forecasted to facilitate the market growth in future.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of heavy consumer base with various initiatives taken by government in order to attract foreign investors to invest in major regional economies backed with growing presence of leading ecommerce players and burgeoning demand for fashion products in countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, India among others. These factors will be propelling the fashion ecommerce market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



