The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Acidulants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$691.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$618.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acidulants will reach a market size of US$191.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others
Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives
Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace
Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Product Profile
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
Importance of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
Acidulants
Select Acidulants and their Food Uses
Sweeteners
Vitamins and Minerals
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Synthetic Colorants
Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers
Flavors
Flavor Enhancers
Hydrocolloids
Emulsifiers
Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types
Preservatives
Enzymes
Other Food Additives
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
'Natural' Is In
Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and Synthetic Food Additives
Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013-14 through 2018-19
Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2
through 2018
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025
Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019
Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing ‘Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market
Pantone Driving Color Selection
Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects
Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N
Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives
New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)
Expanding Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
Segmental Analysis
Acidulants
Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment
Hydrocolloids
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Geographic Region/Country
Sweeteners
Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame in the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Food Colors
Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural Food Additives
Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations
Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors
New Flavor Profiles Witness Growing Popularity Among US Diners
Food and Drink Flavors Trends
Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market
US Alternative Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
US High Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Shift towards Natural Colors for Beverages
US Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand Growth
Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth
Food Enzymes: Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids Market Growth
