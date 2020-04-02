New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Acidulants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$691.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$618.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acidulants will reach a market size of US$191.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



FOOD ADDITIVES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others

Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries

The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis

Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace

Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

What is a Food Additive?

Type of Food Additives and their Sources

Importance of Food Additives

Categorization of Food Additives

Acidulants

Select Acidulants and their Food Uses

Sweeteners

Vitamins and Minerals

Colorants

Natural Colorants

Synthetic Colorants

Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers

Flavors

Flavor Enhancers

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types

Preservatives

Enzymes

Other Food Additives



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)

Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)

ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)

PGP International, Inc. (USA)

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)

AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)

Biospringer (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Corbion NV (The Netherlands)

CP Kelco (USA)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Griffith Foods (USA)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Kalsec, Inc. (USA)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)

McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Red Arrow International LLC (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)

Sethness Caramel Color (USA)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics

'Natural' Is In

Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and Synthetic Food Additives

Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners

World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2013-14 through 2018-19

Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2

through 2018

Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market

Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025

Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020

Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market

Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow

Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins

Ongoing ‘Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market

Pantone Driving Color Selection

Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating

Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects

Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market

Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns

Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise

Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N

Epidemic

Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives

New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives

Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives

Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives

Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Segmental Analysis

Acidulants

Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment

Hydrocolloids

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Geographic Region/Country

Sweeteners

Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications

Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market

Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners

Aspartame in the Eye of the Storm

Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier

Concerns Surround Neotame

Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption

Flavors

A Highly Competitive Market

Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Preservatives

Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives

Are Food Preservatives Safe?

Enzymes

Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Food Colors

Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019

The Rise of Natural Colors

List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants

List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants

Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite

Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color

Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity

Fear of Blues and Greens

Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants

Food Emulsifiers

Innovation Characterizes the Market

Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market

Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International Standard

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Food Additives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Food Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Food Additives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Acidulants (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Acidulants (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Acidulants (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sweeteners (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sweeteners (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sweeteners (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Vitamins & Minerals (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Vitamins & Minerals (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Vitamins & Minerals (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Colorants (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Colorants (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Colorants (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Flavors/Flavor Enhancers (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Flavors/Flavor Enhancers (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Flavors/Flavor Enhancers (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hydrocolloids (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hydrocolloids (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hydrocolloids (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Emulsifiers (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Emulsifiers (Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Emulsifiers (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Preservatives (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Preservatives (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Preservatives (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Enzymes (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Enzymes (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Enzymes (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural Food Additives

Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations

Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors

New Flavor Profiles Witness Growing Popularity Among US Diners

Food and Drink Flavors Trends

Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market

US Alternative Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

US High Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Shift towards Natural Colors for Beverages

US Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand Growth

Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth

Food Enzymes: Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Food Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Food Additives Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Food Additives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Food Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Food Additives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Food Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods Market

Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth

Market Analytics

Table 43: Chinese Food Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Food Additives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities

European Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Food Additives Market in Europe: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Food Additives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Food Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Food Additives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Food Additives Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Food Additives Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Food Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Food Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 58: Italian Food Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Italian Food Additives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Food Additives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Food Additives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: United Kingdom Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 64: Spanish Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Spanish Food Additives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Food Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 67: Russian Food Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Food Additives Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 69: Russian Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 70: Rest of Europe Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 71: Food Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Europe Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Emerging Flavor Trends in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Food Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Food Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Food Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 79: Food Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Australian Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Australian Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Food Additives Market to Experience Robust Growth

Market Analytics

Table 82: Indian Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Indian Food Additives Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Food Additives Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 85: Food Additives Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: South Korean Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Food Additives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Additives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Food Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Latin American Food Additives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 92: Food Additives Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Latin American Food Additives Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Latin American Food Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 96: Latin American Food Additives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 97: Argentinean Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Food Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Argentinean Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 100: Food Additives Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Brazilian Food Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Brazilian Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 103: Food Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Mexican Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Mexican Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Food Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Food Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Food Additives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: The Middle East Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: The Middle East Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Food Additives Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Food Additives Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Market for Food Additives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Food Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Iranian Food Additives Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 118: Israeli Food Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 119: Food Additives Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Israeli Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 121: Saudi Arabian Food Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Food Additives Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 124: Food Additives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: United Arab Emirates Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Food Additives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 127: Food Additives Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Rest of Middle East Food Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Middle East Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 130: African Food Additives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Food Additives Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: African Food Additives Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 206 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 237)

