The global smoke detector market grew at a CAGR of 9% during the historical period of 2014-2019. A smoke detector refers to a smoke sensing device that is employed for an early detection of fire. It mainly consists of two components, smoke sensor and smoke alarm that alerts people when the sensor detects the smoke. The device is cost-effective, easy to install, and prevents the risk of fire accidents. Owing to this, smoke detectors are widely installed in commercial buildings, residential spaces, industrial hubs, and other public places.



Various factors, such as rapid urbanization, growing infrastructural investments, and increasing consumer awareness, particularly across emerging economies, have propelled the demand for smoke detectors. Moreover, the prevalent trend of digitalization, coupled with increasing penetration of IoT-enabled devices, has led to the introduction of smart smoke detectors globally. Additionally, the introduction of several government initiatives for curbing fire accidents, along with the rapid construction of data centers, IT hubs, and smart buildings, will continue to bolster the growth of the global smoke detector market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smoke detector market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the price trends of smoke detectors?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global smoke detector market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



2 Scope and Methodology

4 Introduction

5 Global Smoke Detector Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Photoelectric Smoke Detector

6.2 Dual Sensor Smoke Detector

6.3 Ionization Smoke Detector

7 Market Breakup by Power Source

7.1 Hardwired with Battery Backup

7.2 Hardwired without Battery Backup

7.3 Battery Powered

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Oil, Gas & Mining

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Transportation & Logistics

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Telecommunication

8.7 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 United Kingdom

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.6 Indonesia

9.3.7 Others

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 Columbia

9.4.5 Chile

9.4.6 Peru

9.4.7 Others

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.7 Others

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

