Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoke Detector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smoke detector market grew at a CAGR of 9% during the historical period of 2014-2019. A smoke detector refers to a smoke sensing device that is employed for an early detection of fire. It mainly consists of two components, smoke sensor and smoke alarm that alerts people when the sensor detects the smoke. The device is cost-effective, easy to install, and prevents the risk of fire accidents. Owing to this, smoke detectors are widely installed in commercial buildings, residential spaces, industrial hubs, and other public places.
Various factors, such as rapid urbanization, growing infrastructural investments, and increasing consumer awareness, particularly across emerging economies, have propelled the demand for smoke detectors. Moreover, the prevalent trend of digitalization, coupled with increasing penetration of IoT-enabled devices, has led to the introduction of smart smoke detectors globally. Additionally, the introduction of several government initiatives for curbing fire accidents, along with the rapid construction of data centers, IT hubs, and smart buildings, will continue to bolster the growth of the global smoke detector market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its double-digit growth rate during the next five years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, etc.
