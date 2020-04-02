Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor and Related Devices Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider semiconductors market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The semiconductors market section of the report gives context. It compares the semiconductors market with other segments of the semiconductors market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, semiconductors indicators comparison.

The global semiconductors and related devices market were worth $570.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82% and reach $688.2 billion by 2023.



The semiconductors and related devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type into integrated circuits, memory chips, microprocessors and others and by end-use industry into information technology, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and others.



The semiconductors and related devices market have been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductors and related devices market in 2019.



Rising penetration of mobiles, tablets and other electronics and rising data consumption drives the semiconductors and related devices market. An increase in sales of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets leads to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and requires memory chips to store data. For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world is expected to reach 6 billion by 2020, i.e. eight people out of 10 will own a smartphone by 2020, eventually driving the revenues of semiconductors manufacturing companies. Therefore, increasing use of smartphones is expected to drive the semiconductors and related devices market.



In January 2019, Micron Technology Inc., a company engaged in the production of computers, semiconductors, and other related products, acquired the remaining 49% stake in IM Flash Technologies, LLC, a semiconductor company, from Intel Corp for $1.5 billion. Following the transaction, Micron Technology holds 100% stake in IM Flash Technologies. IM Flash Technologies develop and manufacture 3D XPoint memory chips. This acquisition enables Micron to accelerate its research and development (R&D) and optimize its manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint.



Corruption of memory chips restrains the growth of the semiconductors and related devices market. The corruption of the memory chip leads to loss of all the data stored in the memory cards. Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card. Additionally, reasons such as uploading and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on the low battery could lead to the corruption of memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip. Therefore, the risk of losing data due to the corruption of memory chips hampers the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Characteristics



3. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Integrated Circuits

Memory Chips

Microprocessors

Others

4.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Segmentation by End-Use industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Information Technology

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others



5. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



7. China Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



8. India Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



9. Japan Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



10. Australia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



11. Indonesia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



12. South Korea Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



13. Western Europe Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



14. UK Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



15. Germany Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



16. France Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



17. Eastern Europe Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



18. Russia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



19. North America Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



20. USA Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



21. South America Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



22. Brazil Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



23. Middle East Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



24. Africa Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



25. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Intel

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Qualcomm

25.2.3. Samsung Semiconductor

25.2.4. Broadcom

25.2.5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Semiconductor and Related Devices Market



27. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Trends and Strategies



28. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Micro Devices

AU Optronics Corp.

Broadcom

Freescale Semiconductor

Fujitsu Microelectronics

Infineon

Intel

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Micron

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductor

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

SK Hynix

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Sony

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Transcend Information

Western Digital



