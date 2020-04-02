Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor and Related Devices Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider semiconductors market, and compares it with other markets.
The global semiconductors and related devices market were worth $570.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82% and reach $688.2 billion by 2023.
The semiconductors and related devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type into integrated circuits, memory chips, microprocessors and others and by end-use industry into information technology, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and others.
The semiconductors and related devices market have been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductors and related devices market in 2019.
Rising penetration of mobiles, tablets and other electronics and rising data consumption drives the semiconductors and related devices market. An increase in sales of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets leads to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and requires memory chips to store data. For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world is expected to reach 6 billion by 2020, i.e. eight people out of 10 will own a smartphone by 2020, eventually driving the revenues of semiconductors manufacturing companies. Therefore, increasing use of smartphones is expected to drive the semiconductors and related devices market.
In January 2019, Micron Technology Inc., a company engaged in the production of computers, semiconductors, and other related products, acquired the remaining 49% stake in IM Flash Technologies, LLC, a semiconductor company, from Intel Corp for $1.5 billion. Following the transaction, Micron Technology holds 100% stake in IM Flash Technologies. IM Flash Technologies develop and manufacture 3D XPoint memory chips. This acquisition enables Micron to accelerate its research and development (R&D) and optimize its manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint.
Corruption of memory chips restrains the growth of the semiconductors and related devices market. The corruption of the memory chip leads to loss of all the data stored in the memory cards. Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card. Additionally, reasons such as uploading and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on the low battery could lead to the corruption of memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip. Therefore, the risk of losing data due to the corruption of memory chips hampers the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Characteristics
3. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Segmentation by End-Use industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Semiconductor and Related Devices Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
7. China Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
8. India Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
9. Japan Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
10. Australia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
11. Indonesia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
12. South Korea Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
13. Western Europe Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
14. UK Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
15. Germany Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
16. France Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
17. Eastern Europe Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
18. Russia Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
19. North America Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
20. USA Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
21. South America Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
22. Brazil Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
23. Middle East Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
24. Africa Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
25. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Intel
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Qualcomm
25.2.3. Samsung Semiconductor
25.2.4. Broadcom
25.2.5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Semiconductor and Related Devices Market
27. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Trends and Strategies
28. Semiconductor and Related Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
