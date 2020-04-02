Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, recording a value of USD 14.1billion by 2025.
This market is majorly driven by the rising demand for encapsulated flavors from convenience food manufacturers and increasing demand for fortified food products. However, the high cost is the only restraining factor for this market. As per industry experts, the price of any ingredient rises by over 50% when subjected to encapsulation procedures. Also, the capital investment involved in machinery and material cost adds to the final product.
The market for probiotics is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Probiotics help in maintaining vigorous levels of friendly microorganism in the human intestine. Probiotic helps in preventing infection, slowing down the growth of harmful bacteria, prevention of imbalance in the digestive system, avoiding reduction of immunity and ineffective nutritional absorption. Owing to the numerous health benefits offered by prebiotics, they are being extensively used in the food industry in the functional food segment. These probiotics are encapsulated to maintain their character is tics and to protect them from external environmental conditions.
The functional food segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of application.
Ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics are majorly applied in functional foods. Also, the adoption of encapsulation for vitamins has been the highest, according to industry experts, across the globe. According to industry experts, the adoption rate of food encapsulation has been as high as 40% in the functional food segment for its ingredients. Hence, the segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2020 for food encapsulation, based on application, and is closely followed by dietary supplements, which is the next major application of these ingredients.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the food encapsulation market between 2020 and 2025.
The North American region dominated the market in 2018, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the food encapsulation market. Factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth include the increasing adoption of technological advancements in the region, growing disposable income, and growing demand for functional food and dietary supplements among the urban population. Due to the developing economic conditions across the majority of the countries, consumers in the region prefer the consumption of cheaper products, and hence, mostly opt for non-encapsulated foods. However, cheap labor in these countries helps in the development of a generic range of encapsulated ingredients at competitive pricing, which is further bolstering the market growth in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Scope
1.4. Periodization Considered
1.5. Currency Considered
1.6. Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.1.1. Secondary Data
2.1.2. Primary Data
2.1.2.1. Breakdown of Primaries
2.2. Market Size Estimation
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.5. Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. YC & YCC Shift
5.4. Value Chain Analysis
5.5. Patent Analysis
5.6. Regulations
6 Food Encapsulation Market, by Shell Material
6.1. Polysaccharides
6.2. Proteins
6.3. Lipids
6.4. Emulsifiers
7 Food Encapsulation Market, by Core Phase
7.1. Vitamins & Minerals
7.1.1. Vitamins
7.1.1.1. Fat Soluble
7.1.1.1.1. Vitamin A
7.1.1.1.2. Vitamin D
7.1.1.1.3. Vitamin E
7.1.1.1.4. Vitamin K
7.1.1.2. Water Soluble
7.1.1.2.1. Vitamin B Complex
7.1.1.2.2. Vitamin C
7.1.2. Minerals
7.2. Enzymes
7.2.1. Carbohydrase
7.2.2. Protease
7.2.3. Lipase
7.2.4. Others
7.3. Organic Acids
7.3.1. Citric Acid
7.3.2. Acetic Acid
7.3.3. Malic Acid
7.3.4. Fumaric Acid
7.3.5. Lactic Acid
7.3.6. Propionic Acid
7.3.7. Ascorbic Acid
7.3.8. Others
7.4. Probiotics
7.4.1. Bacteria
7.4.2. Yeast
7.5. Sweeteners
7.6. Nutritional Lipids
7.7. Preservatives
7.7.1. Antimicrobials
7.7.2. Antioxidants
7.7.3. Others
7.8. Prebiotics
7.8.1. Oligosaccharides
7.8.2. Inulin
7.8.3. Polydextrose
7.8.4. Others
7.9. Colors
7.9.1. Natural Colors
7.9.2. Artificial Colors
7.10. Amino Acids
7.11. Proteins
7.12. Flavors
7.12.1. Chocolate & Browns
7.12.2. Vanilla
7.12.3. Fruits & Nuts
7.12.4. Dairy
7.12.5. Spices
7.12.6. Others
7.13. Others
8 Food Encapsulation Market, by Method
8.1. Physical
8.1.1. Atomization
8.1.1.1. Spray Drying
8.1.1.2. Spray Chilling
8.1.1.3. Spinning Disk
8.1.2. Fluid Bed
8.1.3. Extrusion
8.1.4. Others
8.2. Chemical
8.2.1. Polymerization
8.2.2. Sol-Gel Method
8.3. Physico-Chemical
8.3.1. Coacervation Methods
8.3.2. Evaporation-Solvent Diffusion Methods
8.3.3. Layer-By-Layer Encapsulation
8.3.4. Cyclodextrins
8.3.5. Liposomes
8.3.6. Others
9 Food Encapsulation Market, by Technology
9.1. Microencapsulation
9.2. Nanoencapsulation
9.3. Hybrid Encapsulation
10 Food Encapsulation Market, by Application
10.1. Dietary Supplements
10.2. Functional Food Products
10.3. Bakery Products
10.4. Confectionary
10.5. Beverages
10.6. Frozen Products
10.7. Dairy Products
11 Food Encapsulation Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. US
11.2.2. Canada
11.2.3. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. UK
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Rest of Europe
11.4. Asia Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. Japan
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. Australia & New Zealand
11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5. South America
11.5.1. Brazil
11.5.2. Argentina
11.5.3. Rest of South America
11.6. Rest of the World
11.6.1. Middle East
11.6.2. Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Competetive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.2.1. Visionary Leaders
12.2.2. Innovators
12.2.3. Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4. Emerging Companies
12.3. Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4. Business Strategy Excellence
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Expansions & Investments
12.5.2. New Product Launches
12.5.3. Acquisitions
12.5.4. Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Frieslandcampina
13.2. DSM
13.3. Ingredion Incorporated
13.4. Kerry Group
13.5. Cargill
13.6. Lycored Group
13.7. Balchem Corporation
13.8. Firmenich Incorporated
13.9. BASF
13.10. Dupont
13.11. International Flavors And Fragrances Inc
13.12. Symrise AG
13.13. Sensient Technologies Corporation
13.14. Aveka Group
13.15. Advanced Bionutrition Corp
13.16. Encapsys
13.17. Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions
13.18. Sphera Encapsulation
13.19. Clextral
13.20. Vitasquare
