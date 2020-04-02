Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, recording a value of USD 14.1billion by 2025.



This market is majorly driven by the rising demand for encapsulated flavors from convenience food manufacturers and increasing demand for fortified food products. However, the high cost is the only restraining factor for this market. As per industry experts, the price of any ingredient rises by over 50% when subjected to encapsulation procedures. Also, the capital investment involved in machinery and material cost adds to the final product.



The market for probiotics is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Probiotics help in maintaining vigorous levels of friendly microorganism in the human intestine. Probiotic helps in preventing infection, slowing down the growth of harmful bacteria, prevention of imbalance in the digestive system, avoiding reduction of immunity and ineffective nutritional absorption. Owing to the numerous health benefits offered by prebiotics, they are being extensively used in the food industry in the functional food segment. These probiotics are encapsulated to maintain their character is tics and to protect them from external environmental conditions.



The functional food segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of application.



Ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics are majorly applied in functional foods. Also, the adoption of encapsulation for vitamins has been the highest, according to industry experts, across the globe. According to industry experts, the adoption rate of food encapsulation has been as high as 40% in the functional food segment for its ingredients. Hence, the segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2020 for food encapsulation, based on application, and is closely followed by dietary supplements, which is the next major application of these ingredients.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the food encapsulation market between 2020 and 2025.



The North American region dominated the market in 2018, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the food encapsulation market. Factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth include the increasing adoption of technological advancements in the region, growing disposable income, and growing demand for functional food and dietary supplements among the urban population. Due to the developing economic conditions across the majority of the countries, consumers in the region prefer the consumption of cheaper products, and hence, mostly opt for non-encapsulated foods. However, cheap labor in these countries helps in the development of a generic range of encapsulated ingredients at competitive pricing, which is further bolstering the market growth in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Scope

1.4. Periodization Considered

1.5. Currency Considered

1.6. Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.1.1. Secondary Data

2.1.2. Primary Data

2.1.2.1. Breakdown of Primaries

2.2. Market Size Estimation

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.5. Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. YC & YCC Shift

5.4. Value Chain Analysis

5.5. Patent Analysis

5.6. Regulations



6 Food Encapsulation Market, by Shell Material

6.1. Polysaccharides

6.2. Proteins

6.3. Lipids

6.4. Emulsifiers



7 Food Encapsulation Market, by Core Phase

7.1. Vitamins & Minerals

7.1.1. Vitamins

7.1.1.1. Fat Soluble

7.1.1.1.1. Vitamin A

7.1.1.1.2. Vitamin D

7.1.1.1.3. Vitamin E

7.1.1.1.4. Vitamin K

7.1.1.2. Water Soluble

7.1.1.2.1. Vitamin B Complex

7.1.1.2.2. Vitamin C

7.1.2. Minerals

7.2. Enzymes

7.2.1. Carbohydrase

7.2.2. Protease

7.2.3. Lipase

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Organic Acids

7.3.1. Citric Acid

7.3.2. Acetic Acid

7.3.3. Malic Acid

7.3.4. Fumaric Acid

7.3.5. Lactic Acid

7.3.6. Propionic Acid

7.3.7. Ascorbic Acid

7.3.8. Others

7.4. Probiotics

7.4.1. Bacteria

7.4.2. Yeast

7.5. Sweeteners

7.6. Nutritional Lipids

7.7. Preservatives

7.7.1. Antimicrobials

7.7.2. Antioxidants

7.7.3. Others

7.8. Prebiotics

7.8.1. Oligosaccharides

7.8.2. Inulin

7.8.3. Polydextrose

7.8.4. Others

7.9. Colors

7.9.1. Natural Colors

7.9.2. Artificial Colors

7.10. Amino Acids

7.11. Proteins

7.12. Flavors

7.12.1. Chocolate & Browns

7.12.2. Vanilla

7.12.3. Fruits & Nuts

7.12.4. Dairy

7.12.5. Spices

7.12.6. Others

7.13. Others



8 Food Encapsulation Market, by Method

8.1. Physical

8.1.1. Atomization

8.1.1.1. Spray Drying

8.1.1.2. Spray Chilling

8.1.1.3. Spinning Disk

8.1.2. Fluid Bed

8.1.3. Extrusion

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Chemical

8.2.1. Polymerization

8.2.2. Sol-Gel Method

8.3. Physico-Chemical

8.3.1. Coacervation Methods

8.3.2. Evaporation-Solvent Diffusion Methods

8.3.3. Layer-By-Layer Encapsulation

8.3.4. Cyclodextrins

8.3.5. Liposomes

8.3.6. Others



9 Food Encapsulation Market, by Technology

9.1. Microencapsulation

9.2. Nanoencapsulation

9.3. Hybrid Encapsulation



10 Food Encapsulation Market, by Application

10.1. Dietary Supplements

10.2. Functional Food Products

10.3. Bakery Products

10.4. Confectionary

10.5. Beverages

10.6. Frozen Products

10.7. Dairy Products



11 Food Encapsulation Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. US

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. UK

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5. South America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Argentina

11.5.3. Rest of South America

11.6. Rest of the World

11.6.1. Middle East

11.6.2. Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Competetive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1. Visionary Leaders

12.2.2. Innovators

12.2.3. Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4. Emerging Companies

12.3. Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4. Business Strategy Excellence

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Expansions & Investments

12.5.2. New Product Launches

12.5.3. Acquisitions

12.5.4. Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Frieslandcampina

13.2. DSM

13.3. Ingredion Incorporated

13.4. Kerry Group

13.5. Cargill

13.6. Lycored Group

13.7. Balchem Corporation

13.8. Firmenich Incorporated

13.9. BASF

13.10. Dupont

13.11. International Flavors And Fragrances Inc

13.12. Symrise AG

13.13. Sensient Technologies Corporation

13.14. Aveka Group

13.15. Advanced Bionutrition Corp

13.16. Encapsys

13.17. Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions

13.18. Sphera Encapsulation

13.19. Clextral

13.20. Vitasquare



