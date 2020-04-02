LAS VEGAS, NV, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISW”, “ISWH”, or the “Company”), an emerging diversified leader in the healthcare and data infrastructure markets, is excited to announce record results for the Company in 2019, and to update shareholders on ISW’s current rapid growth thus far in 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak drives accelerating demand for home healthcare services.



Record Results. The Company just published its 2019 Financial Statements. For the year ended December 31, 2019, ISW Holdings posted revenues of $527,151. Management notes that these results were achieved on accelerating sequential quarterly growth, with nearly half of those revenues appearing in Q4. Sequential growth in Q3 (versus Q2) was 26%. Sequential growth in Q4 (versus Q3) was 29%. The Company projects Sequential growth in Q1 2020 to come in at a new record level significantly outpacing Q4 2019 results.

The Company also believes this growth curve may further steepen in Q2 2020 given projections released by the White House this week and the strong relationship between expanding healthcare needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak and overflow demand for non-traditional healthcare solutions such as those offered by ISW.

Home Healthcare. The Company continues to experience increasing demand for home healthcare services in major metropolitan centers in the State of Texas. As an Essential Service Provider, the state’s recent lockdown announcement does not impact the Company’s operations.

The Company also continues to take steps to expand into Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida.

In addition, the Company will be providing FDA approved and NIOSH air filtration N95 masks for its workforce of dedicated CNA’s providing professional home healthcare services for clients. ISW will also be providing EPA-registered broad spectrum disinfectants for use in home healthcare operations. These steps will amplify productivity per worker and increase the safety for workers and clients.

Finally, the Company also plans to partner with local community officials to participate in ensuring that the community is prepared with personal protection equipment and supplies to combat the spread of COVID-19. This may include donating excess supplies where they are most needed in service areas.



“We are all in this together,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President of ISW Holdings. “As far as performance, we hope current and prospective shareholders understand that we are expanding to catch up with an accelerating flood of demand in our home healthcare segment. We are on pace for easily our best year in Company history. We are also on the verge of an announcement that will qualitatively bolster that trajectory, and we will have more details on that very soon.”



About ISWH: ISWH is a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.



