As mentioned in Roblon's annual report for 2018/19, Roblon signed a conditional settlement agreement with wind turbine manufacturer Senvion and its subsidiary Ria Blades on 20 December 2019. Roblon will receive a settlement of USDm 6.6 (approx. DKKm 45) after SGRE's acquisition of Ria Blades has been finalised. The settlement amount is due for payment shortly after closing of the conditional acquisition of Ria Blades.

In January 2020, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) closed the acquisition of selected European assets from Senvion. Based on publicly available information, SGRE’s acquisition of Ria Blades was estimated to be completed in Q1 2020, but has not been finalized yet, Roblon is awaiting further information from Senvion.

