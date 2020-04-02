CHICAGO and TOKYO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that Sony Bank is protecting its mobile banking transactions with OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite. OneSpan helps the bank secure and improve the customer experience by detecting and preventing mobile threats in the background, while integrating convenient features like facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics.



Mobile banking adoption continues to increase and the frequency of mobile attacks like malware and trojans continue to rise. Sony Bank was able to address both customer experience and security by launching its banking app and securing it using OneSpan’s suite of mobile SDKs. Mobile Security Suite integrates application security, biometric authentication and Application Shielding, which detects and mitigates fraudulent activities and helps ensure the integrity and protection of apps and data.

“Addressing security and customer convenience was key for us, and with OneSpan’s solutions we are able to achieve both,” said Sony Bank Senior Manager of the Systems Planning Department, Shuichiro Sumimoto. “The technology comprehensively protects the device and the application, while providing an easy way for our customers to complete mobile transactions.”

“OneSpan’s Trusted Identity solutions enable banks to simultaneously fight an ever-increasing number of threats while ensuring a seamless and easy customer experience,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “With Gartner predicting that by 2022, at least 50% of successful attacks against mobile apps could have been prevented using in-app protection,i Sony Bank is taking the right steps to future-proof its business.”

While mobile threats are on the rise, so too are regulations designed to make banking more secure and transparent. In particular, the global move toward Open Banking has triggered regional regulations such as the Amended Banking Act of 2017 or the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) in Europe. Using OneSpan’s technology, Sony Bank can address today’s PSD2 requirements with the aim of using the technology to address potential future regulations.

About Sony Bank

Sony Bank Inc. is an internet bank which has provided customer-oriented, high-quality financial products and services to individual customers over the Internet. With a corporate philosophy “Be fair”, Sony Bank provides asset management tools such as foreign currency deposits or mortgage loans to meet the needs of independent individuals since its foundation in 2001. Sony Bank has consistently scored high in customer satisfaction surveys issued by various media organizations

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. We establish trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions they carry out. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™, the “O” logo, “BE BOLD. BE SECURE.”™ are registered or unregistered trademarks of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Media contacts:



Frauke De Graeve

Public Relations Manager

OneSpan

+32 497 14 80 47

frauke.degraeve@onespan.com

Sarah Hanel

Global Director of Corporate Communications

OneSpan

+1-312-871-1729

sarah.hanel@onespan.com

___________________



i Gartner Market Guide for In-App Protection, Dionisio Zumerle, Manjunath Bhat, 3 July 2019 https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3947048/market-guide-for-in-app-protection

Source: OneSpan Inc.