SAN JOSE, Calif. and DARMSTADT, Germany, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Align) (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of privately-held exocad Global Holdings GmbH (exocad), a global leader in the dental CAD/CAM software market that offers fully integrated workflows to dental labs and dental practices via a broad customer base of partners and resellers in over 150 countries.



The acquisition of exocad broadens Align’s digital platform reach by adding technology that addresses restorative needs in an end-to-end digital platform workflow to facilitate ortho-restorative and comprehensive dentistry. The acquisition brings exocad’s expertise in restorative dentistry, implantology, guided surgery, and smile design to the Align technology portfolio. It extends Align’s Invisalign and iTero digital solutions, paving the way for new, seamless cross-disciplinary dentistry in the lab and at chairside. exocad also broadens Align’s platform reach in the digital dentistry with close to 200 partners and more than 35,000 licenses installed worldwide.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO said, “The acquisition of exocad is a natural next step in the collaboration between our two companies that began in 2017. Now, we are excited for the next phase in our journey to continue driving the evolution of digital dentistry. exocad’s visionary founders, Till Steinbrecher and Maik Gerth, and their experienced software team, will enhance our technology capabilities and enable future digital innovation. Together, we will extend exocad’s position as a key technology provider for the dental CAD/CAM industry and drive continuous innovation with the open and integrated approach that is the foundation of the company.”

exocad will continue to operate as it exists today, enabling it to support a broad ecosystem of partners and end-users and continue to deliver hardware-independent software solutions. exocad co-founders Tillmann Steinbrecher and Maik Gerth, along with their team, will remain with the Company and report into John Morici, Align Technology, senior vice president and CFO. Align plans to maintain all exocad products and services.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

