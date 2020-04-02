STRATHROY, Ontario, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; QTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., entered the Canadian medical cannabis market through its product listing agreement with Cannalogue (1961628 Ontario Corp., doing business as Cannalogue) entered into on March 9, 2020 (the “Product Listing Agreement”). Cannalogue operates an e-commerce platform for the sale of products to medical patients in Canada and holds a direct-to-sales licence issued by Health Canada.



The Product Listing Agreement allows Eve & Co to list its products for sale to medical patients on the Cannalogue platform. The Company has listed an assortment of pre-roll and dried flower products on the platform and has commenced sales as of April 1, 2020.

“Listing our products on Cannalogue is a tremendous opportunity for Eve & Co to continue building its national distribution network and provide medical patients with access to our products,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO of Eve & Co.

About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

About Cannalogue

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians Dr. Mohan Cooray and Dr. Andrew Lu, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.



The Company’s website can be visited at www.cannalogue.ca .

