EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, announced that it has doubled the production staff that builds its next generation Aquadex SmartFlow consoles in response to increased demand from hospitals due to the coronavirus COVID-19.



Following last week’s announcement regarding use of the Aquadex system in the treatment of critically ill patients, CHF Solutions has seen strong interest from additional hospitals and increased demand for this ultrafiltration therapy as the rate of affected patients continues to increase.

“It is important for medical teams to quickly be aware of all of the tools available to treat these critically ill patients and have sufficient supply of life-saving devices,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We have hired and trained more production builders at our manufacturing facility in Minnesota to ensure that physicians, nurses and the clinical staff have the solutions they need to treat patients impacted with COVID-19.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a protocol for treating patients infected with COVID-19, highlighting the need for effective fluid management treatment strategies when caring for the critical patient population because the risk of volume overload is very high.1 The Aquadex SmartFlow system is an efficient way of rapidly removing excess fluid from patients being treated with fluid resuscitation as part of the treatment for COVID-19.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

