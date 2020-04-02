VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the launch of the company’s newest location in Ottawa’s Nepean neighbourhood. Located in the city’s Merivale Mall (1642 Merivale Road), the launch of this 4,200 square foot store comes on the heels of the recent opening of Hobo’s ByWard Market location. As the company’s second Ottawa location to open in as many weeks, this is a testament to Hobo’s ability to work with regulators in navigating the provincial licensing processes and speaks to the team’s extensive operations experience and regulatory know-how.



“We’re incredibly grateful to continue our expansion into Ontario so quickly, giving Canadians better access to essential cannabis products,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “Our group has always been known to be agile and tenacious but I don’t think that’s ever been on display more than it is right now with the growth pace that our small team is keeping. 2020 will be a big year for Hobo customers; we’re truly on the edge of the next wave of the cannabis experience and couldn’t be more excited to do our part in bringing it to the millions of Canadians across the country that have welcomed us into their communities and lives.”

Leveraging Donnelly Group ’s — the parent company of Hobo Cannabis Company — extensive experience in brick-and-mortar operations, Hobo is well-positioned to once again drive cannabis retail innovation. After being first-to-market with Click & Collect both in Ontario and British Columbia, the company has seen tremendous success with this same day online pre-order and pickup tool. Hobo is working with provincial regulatory bodies to encourage policy amendments to enhance accessibility by allowing licensed cannabis retailers to better serve their customers with online ordering and delivery services.

In addition to Hobo’s two Ottawa locations, the company’s 15-store Ontario expansion plan will include locations in Brampton and Timmins, as well as ten locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s eight locations now include Ottawa Merivale (1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa), Ottawa ByWard (121 Clarence Street, Ottawa), Lethbridge Downtown (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Vancouver Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Vancouver Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Main Street (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna Springfield (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .