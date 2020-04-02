Tampa Bay, F, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its year-over-year sales for Q1 2020 increased 40% over Q1 2019.
“Despite these trying times, KnowBe4 is well positioned to remain the market leader for security awareness training and simulated phishing,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Cybersecurity is considered a critical function; especially given all of the phishing and other social engineering scams we’ve seen explode recently related to COVID-19. When it comes to growth, we continue to hire remotely during a time of extended hypergrowth and now have our entire workforce working from home.”
KnowBe4’s awards for Q1 2020 included managing director for KnowBe4 Africa Anna Collard recognized with an Innovations Throughout Africa Award, SVP of channel sales Tony Jennings recognized as a CRN Channel Chief and KnowBe4 was named a winner for the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards 2020. Other notable achievements include:
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277421853 amandat@knowbe4.com
