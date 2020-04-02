Tampa Bay, F, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its year-over-year sales for Q1 2020 increased 40% over Q1 2019.

“Despite these trying times, KnowBe4 is well positioned to remain the market leader for security awareness training and simulated phishing,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Cybersecurity is considered a critical function; especially given all of the phishing and other social engineering scams we’ve seen explode recently related to COVID-19. When it comes to growth, we continue to hire remotely during a time of extended hypergrowth and now have our entire workforce working from home.”

KnowBe4’s awards for Q1 2020 included managing director for KnowBe4 Africa Anna Collard recognized with an Innovations Throughout Africa Award, SVP of channel sales Tony Jennings recognized as a CRN Channel Chief and KnowBe4 was named a winner for the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards 2020. Other notable achievements include:

KnowBe4 was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave TM : Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2020.

: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2020. KnowBe4 welcomed cybersecurity marketing leader Kara Wilson to its board of directors.

Promoted two top executives to the roles of co-president to help set the stage for KnowBe4’s next chapter.

Despite COVID-19, KnowBe4 continues to hire remotely to support the organization’s hypergrowth. There are currently 130 open positions on the KnowBe4 jobs page.

Enabled all 884 KnowBe4 employees to work from home in just one day. Also set up a successful work from home intranet channel where employees are posting COVID-19 tips, photos of pets, live streaming of yoga and tai chi workouts and more.

Set up a new coronavirus and work from home resource center to help security professionals get the latest phishing and security awareness resources.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

