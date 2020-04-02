FREMONT, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of training options to ensure that installers are trained and ready for Enphase Ensemble™ technology. To ultimately serve installers with hands-on training when COVID-19 social distancing measures subside, Enphase is preparing turn-key training centers around the U.S. Enphase is also introducing a full suite of online training resources to ensure installer training continues while social distancing measures are in place. Finally, Enphase has expanded its partnership with ImagineSolar LLC, a solar and smart-grid education and advisory services company, to quickly ramp up additional hands-on training capacity when appropriate.



The planned Enphase Ensemble technology training portfolio includes online training and 11 regional training centers and two truck-based mobile training units with rigorous testing to ensure high-quality installations and homeowner experiences. In addition to a web-based video curriculum available today, on April 30, Enphase will introduce Enphase University, a training and remote skill verification experience delivered through an integrated Learning Management System (LMS). The partnership with ImagineSolar includes education for both Enphase Ensemble technology and the Enphase Encharge™ storage system. As social distancing measures related to COVID-19 subside, ImagineSolar will be ready with turn-key installer training at its facility in Austin, Texas. ImagineSolar and Enphase will build on the comprehensive training on the entire suite of Enphase IQ™ products, including cloud-based fleet management and monitoring solutions from Enphase, already in place.

“It has been our mission to ensure that installers are ready for the convergence of solar, smart-grid, and storage technologies, and this enhanced partnership with Enphase will allow us to commence in-person training quickly,” said Michael Kuhn, founder and CEO of ImagineSolar LLC. “With Enphase Ensemble technology, we now have a suite of products that allows us to train installers on how to bring a smart and fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution to homeowners. Our customers also appreciate that our training leverages a solution that is manufactured and supported by a single company and does not require a collection of parts and components from a variety of manufacturers.”

“Enphase Ensemble technology takes the complexity out of always-on solar-plus-storage systems, and we have built a portfolio of training options to ensure that, on day one, our installers have the knowledge and confidence to deploy Ensemble technology,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "In addition to training collaborations with solar distribution companies around the nation, the partnership with ImagineSolar serves to increase the number of Enphase-trained designers and installers who can approach both existing customers and prospects about energy resilience using Ensemble technology.”

For more information about Enphase installer training, please visit https://enphase.com/en-us/training-ensemble , and visit https://imaginesolar.com/ for details about when in-person training is available at ImagineSolar.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About ImagineSolar LLC

ImagineSolar’s mission is to empower people and organizations in the planning, designing, installation, business, and technical sales of solar PV systems in order to accelerate the transformation of the energy industry to a non-carbon-emitting solar and smart grid future. Since their founding in 2002, they have provided high-quality up-to-date solar industry training and advisory services to companies and the general public across the USA and internationally. ImagineSolar’s consultants, instructors, and lecturers have obtained one or more NABCEP certifications and have decades of combined experience as solar industry practitioners. ImagineSolar’s solar lab facility, classrooms, and office are co-located with the Austin Electrical Training Alliance in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.imaginesolar.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's expected performance and advantages of its technology and products, availability and effectiveness of its training programs, and the impact of training for installers. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

