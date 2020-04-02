TALLINN, Estonia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European-based crypto exchange CoinField announced the full list of 30 global stock and securities exchanges for Sologenic. This sophisticated ecosystem connects traditional financial markets with crypto assets.



Sologenic facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of over 40,000 traditional assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities on an advanced and modern blockchain designed for the financial industry. Users will be able to tokenize assets from the following exchanges:

NASDAQ

New York Stock Exchange & NYSE MKT

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

Athens Exchange

BME Spanish Exchanges

Deutsche Borse (XETRA)

Irish Stock Exchange

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange & IOB

Milan Stock Exchange

NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm

NYSE Euronext Amsterdam AEX, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris

Oslo Stock Exchange

Prague Stock Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange

Wiener Borse / Vienna Stock Exchange

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges

HK Stock Connect

Singapore Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange

“What makes Sologenic a game changer is "On-demand Tokenization," where traders have access to a wide range of securities offered by the top global stock exchanges. Traders can tokenize any assets in real-time and then trade them against cryptocurrencies or other tokenized assets. I believe it's time for the traditional financial markets to be disrupted and take advantage of existing blockchain technology,” said Bob Ras , the Co-creator of Sologenic.

Assets Tokenization is a revolutionary new process, where real-world assets become digital tokens that can circulate securely and transparently on the blockchain. By switching to a tokenized system, investors can liquefy real-world assets while retaining the characteristics of the asset.

The Sologenic ecosystem generates stablecoins backed 1:1 with real-world assets on the XRP ledger. Each stablecoin represents the ownership of real-world assets. Once tokenized, the asset issued on the blockchain is denominated with the suffix of “ƨ,” for example, a tokenized asset of TSLA stock is represented as TSLAƨ. Users can store and take custody of these tokenized assets on private online or offline wallets securely without requiring any third party to keep the private keys.

Currently, in development for a Q2 and Q3 launch, the SOLO core team plans to release several essential products including Sologenic DEX and SOLO cards, which will allow holders to spend digital assets instantly worldwide.

Press & Media Inquiries Darren Amner,