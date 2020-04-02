New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Banking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Banking will reach a market size of US$556.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Appway AG

Backbase

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fidor Solutions AG

Fiserv, Inc.

NETinfo PLC

NF Innova

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Technisys

Temenos Group AG.







DIGITAL BANKING MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital Banking

Digital Banking: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analysis by Technology Type

Cloud-Based Solutions: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Type

Baas & BaaP Emerge to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Digital Banking

White Label Banking: Niche Segment

Chatbots Seek Prominent Role

Competitive Scenario

Major Players in the Digital Banking Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

In This Age of Digitalization, Digital Banking Acquires Significance

Exhibit 1: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Healthy Internet Economy Creates Fertile Ground for Digital Banking Market

Exhibit 2: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2

through 2020

Increasing Use of Smartphones Encourages Adoption of Digital Banking

Exhibit 3: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Rapid 4G LTE Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps Bode Well

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Exhibit 4: Global Non-Cash Transactions in Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 and 2020

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Digital Banking

Exhibit 5: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Exhibit 6: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Exhibit 7: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales (in $ Billion) for the Year 2019

Exhibit 8: Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

AI & ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Digital Banking Ecosystem

Millennials: Key Demographic Steering Adoption of Digital Banking

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking

Developments in Internet Security: Primary Compulsion for Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Banking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital Banking Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Retail Banking (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Retail Banking (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Corporate Banking (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Corporate Banking (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Investment Banking (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Investment Banking (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Payments (Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Payments (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Processing Services (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Processing Services (Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Customer & Channel Management (Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Customer & Channel Management (Solution) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Risk Management (Solution) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Risk Management (Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Cloud-based (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cloud-based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: BaaS (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: BaaS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: BaaP (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: BaaP (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/ Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: White Label Banking (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: White Label Banking (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Chatbots (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chatbots (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Digital Banking Technologies

Market Analytics

Table 29: United States Digital Banking Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Digital Banking Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Digital Banking Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: United States Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Digital Banking Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Digital Banking Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Digital Banking Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 40: Canadian Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Digital Banking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Digital Banking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Banking Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Digital Banking Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Digital Banking Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Digital Banking Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Digital Banking Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Digital Banking Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 52: Digital Banking Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Table 53: European Digital Banking Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Digital Banking Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Digital Banking Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 60: Digital Banking Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Digital Banking Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Digital Banking Market in France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: French Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: French Digital Banking Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 66: French Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Digital Banking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Digital Banking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: German Digital Banking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: German Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Digital Banking Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Digital Banking Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian Digital Banking Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Digital Banking Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 78: Digital Banking Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Digital Banking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Digital Banking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital Banking Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Digital Banking Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Digital Banking Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 90: Digital Banking Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Digital Banking Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Digital Banking Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Digital Banking Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Rest of World Digital Banking Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Digital Banking Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Digital Banking Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 102: Rest of World Digital Banking Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled :



