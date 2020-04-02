Dublin, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC, and Others), Application (Pulp&paper, composites, biomedical & pharmaceutical, electronics & sensors, and others), Region (Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanocellulose market size is expected to grow from USD 297 million in 2020 to USD 783 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.



The rising demand for nanocellulose is driven by consumers and retailers who are seeking to differentiate themselves by decreasing the lifecycle impact of products on the environment and improving the sustainability of the supply chain. Private and government funding has been promoting research and innovation across the nanocellulose industry. However, manufacturers are trying to overcome product standardization issues and facing regulatory barriers related to nanocellulose materials.



MFC & NFC segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



MFC & NFC is the fastest-growing type of nanocellulose in the overall market. They have a low price, outstanding reinforcing potential, high viscosity & yield stress along with high water holding capacity. These properties of MFC & NFC are expected to help their rapid growth in the coming years. The NCC type of nanocellulose is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period. NCC helps to enhance various properties of the materials that it is added to.



Composites to be the fastest-growing application of nanocellulose market during the forecast period.



Nanocellulose can be used as a filler or reinforcement in composite materials. Nanocellulose possess outstanding properties compared to Kevlar or steel wires, which are commonly used as reinforcements in composite materials. Moreover, nanocellulose reinforcement composite materials reduce the weight and retain the performance of final products. This drives the use of nanocellulose in the composite's application.



Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the vast pulp & paper industry. The region consists of countries such as Finland, Sweden, and Norway, which are among the largest pulp producing countries in the world. These countries of the area are providing substantial growth opportunities for the nanocellulose market in pulp & paper applications. However, composites, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, oil & gas, and cosmetics are also the emerging applications of nanocellulose in the region.



