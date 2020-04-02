New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Data Center will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$442.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$358.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Managed Data Center will reach a market size of US$227.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMDOCS

AT&T, Inc.

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson

GTT Communications, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA, Inc.

Sprint.com

Tech Mahindra Limited

Unisys Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corporation.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



TELECOM MANAGED SERVICES MCP15

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services

Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market: Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Exhibit 1: World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million (2019 & 2022)

Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category

Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services Market

Exhibit 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS AMDOCS (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

CenturyLink (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

GTT Communications, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

NTT DATA, Inc. (USA)

Sprint.com (USA)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Unisys Corporation (USA)

Verizon Communications Inc. (USA)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market

Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well

VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN

Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption

Exhibit 3: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services

Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand

Exhibit 4: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment

Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed Services

Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with Business Operations Security

Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum

Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters Market Prospects

Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities

Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and Recovery Augurs Well



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Telecom Managed Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Telecom Managed Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 3: Telecom Managed Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Managed Data Center (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Managed Data Center (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 6: Managed Data Center (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Managed Data & Information (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Managed Data & Information (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 9: Managed Data & Information (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Managed Communication (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Managed Communication (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 12: Managed Communication (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Managed Network (Service Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Managed Network (Service Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 15: Managed Network (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Managed Mobility (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Managed Mobility (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 18: Managed Mobility (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Managed Security (Service Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 20: Managed Security (Service Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 21: Managed Security (Service Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015 to 2017

Table 24: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: SMEs (Organization Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: SMEs (Organization Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2017

Table 27: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 28: United States Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2

to 2025

Table 29: Telecom Managed Services Market in the United States by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 30: United States Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Telecom Managed Services Market in the United States by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 33: United States Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 36: Telecom Managed Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Organization Size in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 39: Telecom Managed Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2015, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Telecom Managed Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2015-2017

Table 42: Japanese Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Telecom Managed Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2015-2017

Table 45: Japanese Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 48: Chinese Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 51: Chinese Telecom Managed Services Market by Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 52: European Telecom Managed Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Telecom Managed Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2015-2017

Table 54: European Telecom Managed Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Telecom Managed Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017

Table 57: European Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018-2025

Table 59: Telecom Managed Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017

Table 60: European Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Telecom Managed Services Market in France by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 63: French Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Telecom Managed Services Market in France by Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 66: French Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Telecom Managed Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 69: German Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Telecom Managed Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 72: German Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 75: Italian Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 78: Italian Telecom Managed Services Market by Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Telecom Managed Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2015-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Telecom Managed Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2015-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 87: Telecom Managed Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Organization Size in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 90: Telecom Managed Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2015, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Telecom Managed Services Market in Russia by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 93: Russian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Telecom Managed Services Market in Russia by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 96: Russian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018-2025

Table 101: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Telecom Managed Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2015-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Telecom Managed Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Telecom Managed Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Telecom Managed Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 114: Australian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Telecom Managed Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 117: Australian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 120: Telecom Managed Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Review by Organization Size in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 123: Telecom Managed Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2015, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Telecom Managed Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 126: Telecom Managed Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Telecom Managed Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 129: Telecom Managed Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2015-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telecom Managed Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2015-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Telecom Managed Services Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2015-2017

Table 138: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 141: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 144: Latin American Telecom Managed Services Market by Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Telecom Managed Services Market in Brazil by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Telecom Managed Services Market in Brazil by Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Telecom Managed Services Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Telecom Managed Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2015-2017

Table 153: Mexican Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Telecom Managed Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Telecom Managed Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2015-2017

Table 156: Mexican Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Telecom Managed Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2

to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Telecom Managed Services Historic Market by Service Type in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 165: Telecom Managed Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2015,2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Telecom Managed Services Historic Market by Organization Size in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 168: Telecom Managed Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2015,2019, and 2025

AFRICA

Table 169: African Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Telecom Managed Services Market in Africa by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 171: African Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: African Telecom Managed Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Telecom Managed Services Market in Africa by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 174: African Telecom Managed Services Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001