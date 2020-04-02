ROCHESTER, Mich., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies and payers, has launched TelaRep™, its latest EHR-enabled digital health tool designed to support physicians who are treating patients with specialty drug therapies.



Before COVID-19 and social distancing, physicians treating patients with complex diseases could consult with medical science liaisons (MSLs) in their offices to ensure the appropriate treatment plan. Now that COVID-19 severely restricts these face-to-face interactions, there is a critical communication gap that can put patients at risk.

TelaRep fills this gap by enabling the providers to connect with the MSLs via on-demand video consults from within their existing EHR workflow.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our national healthcare system just as there has been an increasing use of complex, expensive specialty drugs,” said Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer of OptimizeRx. “In order to design the best therapeutic treatment regimen for their patients, healthcare providers need detailed information about these powerful specialty medications. Combined with other existing restrictions on visits by life science representatives, social distancing makes in-person consults nearly impossible. We created TelaRep™ to fill this communication gap.”

TelaRep is available to all life science companies that subscribe to the OptimizeRx integrated communications platform. Through this platform, life science companies can digitally communicate with over half of the healthcare providers in the U.S. – even when providers are working remotely. Using advanced analytics, the platform ensures that providers in need of MSL consults are connected to the appropriate life science representative.

Silvestro continued: “As a mission-driven digital health technology business, our goal is to empower providers with solutions to help their patients and ensure that advances in patient outcomes are not adversely affected by the current crisis or any future restrictions of in-person gatherings. Our team has done an amazing job enabling providers to get the information they need to help their patients during this unprecedented time.”

William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx, commented: “With over 80,000 highly-trained MSL professionals sidelined at a time when the sharing of clinical knowledge is key to specialty medications, on-demand virtual consults via TelaRep could not have come at a better time. Our suite of digital health technology solutions allows us to reach a broad network of medical professionals in a seamless, non-disruptive way. Given the growing emphasis on telehealth and its increasing adoption rates, TelaRep is ideally positioned to help all stakeholders as the market adopts secure, video-centric methods for maintaining care and service continuity.”

