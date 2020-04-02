HOUSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced it has temporarily converted its manufacturing facility to produce hand sanitizer for both healthcare professionals and consumers to assist in the fight against COVID-19.



The Company will produce C-Bond Antiseptic Hand Rub, a professional grade World Health Organization (WHO) hand sanitizer formula to fulfill bulk orders received from healthcare customers at its Houston-based manufacturing facility. All necessary FDA notifications are complete for production to proceed.

“In this unprecedented time of need, it is imperative that we all do our part to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “Therefore, we are dedicating a portion of our facility to the production of hand sanitizer to provide much needed supplies to healthcare professionals on the front lines. This represents a unique revenue opportunity for C-Bond and allows us to most efficiently leverage our manufacturing infrastructure.”

For consumers or companies interested in placing a bulk order for hand sanitizer, please contact the C-Bond Systems corporate office at (832) 649-5658.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we will produce C-Bond Antiseptic Hand Rub, a professional grade WHO hand sanitizer formula to fulfill bulk orders received from healthcare customers; the likelihood that this represents a unique revenue opportunity for C-Bond and allows us to most efficiently leverage our manufacturing infrastructure; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s ability to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658