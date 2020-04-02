



Hooters Spirits is now also available for online purchase and delivery through a third-party vendor to meet increased demand

Amityville, NY, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, announced today that Hooters is selling alcohol including Hooters Spirits to-go by the bottle with purchase of food in all corporate restaurant locations in the states that are eligible including: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Maryland, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Florida and the city of Atlanta (downtown location only). To meet the surging demand for to-go and delivery options for food and drinks caused by COVID-19, Hooters has adapted its model to provide for its customers and can temporarily sell liquor to-go in many locations. Curbside service will be available in select locations where permitted. The premium line of Hooters Spirits will be available for takeout at the same set line price.

Iconic Brands is also pleased to announce that Hooters Spirits are now available for online order and delivery through Sip Whiskey . Sip Whiskey delivers to all states where permissible by law.

“We applaud the action that Hooters is taking to provide service for its customers during these difficult times,” said Richard DeCicco, chief executive officer of Iconic. “Allowing Hooters Spirits beverages to be ordered for takeout allows customers to enjoy a bottle of their favorite varietal with their food in the comfort of their own home. Iconic has also worked with a third party to secure online delivery of Hooters Spirits for those that can’t use takeout.”

Hooters Spirits premium line of alcohol includes Vodka, Gin, Rum (Dark & Light), Tequila (Silver & Gold), American Whiskey and Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey. Hooters Spirits are available in Hooters corporate restaurants in 22 states across the United States as well as a growing number of Hooters franchise restaurants, with expansion plans for distribution of Hooters Spirits products into off-premise retail locations.

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters restaurant opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premise retail locations both domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

