Global Microfinance Industry

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$174.4 Billion by the year 2025, Banks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

51Give

Al Amana Microfinance

Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank

Annapurna Finance Ltd

Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.

Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.

Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia

BRAC

BSS Microfinance Ltd.

Grameen Foundation

Jamii Bora Bank

Kiva.







MICROFINANCE MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Property Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

Exhibit 1: Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2018

Exhibit 2: % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by Geographic Region for 2018

Exhibit 3: Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2018

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

Exhibit 4: Large Proportion of Unbanked Individuals Raises Importance of Microfinancing for Microbusinesses: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country for 2019

Exhibit 5: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2019

Exhibit 6: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked (2019)

Exhibit 7: Unmet Financing Needs of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Finance Gap (in $ Billion) of MSMEs in Developing Economies for 2019

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies

Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance Industry’s Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

Exhibit 8: Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations

Exhibit 9: Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2019

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

Exhibit 10: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000-2100

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microfinance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microfinance Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microfinance Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Banks (Institution Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Banks (Institution Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Banks (Institution Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Microfinance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 12: Chinese Microfinance Market by Institution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview

France: Microcredit Industry Exhibits Strong Growth

Market Analytics

Table 13: European Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018-2025

Table 14: Microfinance Market in Europe in US$ Million by Institution Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 15: European Microfinance Market Share Breakdown by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Microfinance Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Microfinance Market in Asia-Pacific by Institution Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BANGLADESH

Table 22: Microfinance Market in Bangladesh: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Bangladesh Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Bangladesh by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Microfinance Market in India to Maintain Healthy Growth Trend

Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation

A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending Landscape

Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance Institutions in India

Market Analytics

Table 25: Indian Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Indian Microfinance Historic Market Review by Institution Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Microfinance Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Institution Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

INDONESIA

Table 28: Microfinance Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Indonesia Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

VIETNAM

Table 31: Microfinance Market in Vietnam: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Vietnam Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Vietnam by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 34: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microfinance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Microfinance Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 37: Latin American Microfinance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Latin American Microfinance Market by Institution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 40: Rest of World Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Rest of World Microfinance Historic Market Review by Institution Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Microfinance Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Institution Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW



