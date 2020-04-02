New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$174.4 Billion by the year 2025, Banks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty
Microfinance Functioning
Key Principles Related to Microfinance
Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing
Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Property Propels Growth
Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow
Exhibit 1: Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2018
Exhibit 2: % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by Geographic Region for 2018
Exhibit 3: Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2018
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs
Exhibit 4: Large Proportion of Unbanked Individuals Raises Importance of Microfinancing for Microbusinesses: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country for 2019
Exhibit 5: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender for 2019
Exhibit 6: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked (2019)
Exhibit 7: Unmet Financing Needs of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Finance Gap (in $ Billion) of MSMEs in Developing Economies for 2019
Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies
Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital
Microfinance Industry’s Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs
Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs
Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth
Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape
Exhibit 8: Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions
Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion
Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns
Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations
Exhibit 9: Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2019
Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players
Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers
Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance
Exhibit 10: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000-2100
Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm
Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism
Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model
Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs
Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry
Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microfinance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Microfinance Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Microfinance Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Banks (Institution Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Banks (Institution Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Banks (Institution Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Banks (Institution Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Microfinance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 12: Chinese Microfinance Market by Institution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview
France: Microcredit Industry Exhibits Strong Growth
Market Analytics
Table 13: European Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018-2025
Table 14: Microfinance Market in Europe in US$ Million by Institution Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: European Microfinance Market Share Breakdown by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Microfinance Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Microfinance Market in Asia-Pacific by Institution Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BANGLADESH
Table 22: Microfinance Market in Bangladesh: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Bangladesh Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Bangladesh by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Microfinance Market in India to Maintain Healthy Growth Trend
Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation
A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending Landscape
Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance Institutions in India
Market Analytics
Table 25: Indian Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Indian Microfinance Historic Market Review by Institution Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Microfinance Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Institution Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
INDONESIA
Table 28: Microfinance Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Indonesia Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
VIETNAM
Table 31: Microfinance Market in Vietnam: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Vietnam Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: Microfinance Market Share Distribution in Vietnam by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 34: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microfinance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Microfinance Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microfinance Market Share Analysis by Institution Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 37: Latin American Microfinance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Institution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Microfinance Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Latin American Microfinance Market by Institution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 40: Rest of World Microfinance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Institution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Rest of World Microfinance Historic Market Review by Institution Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Microfinance Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Institution Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
