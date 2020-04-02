HOUSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As investors throughout the US and Latin America are grappling with financial losses as markets remain volatile in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas (SSEK Law Firm) is investigating claims from investors regarding their financial losses related to the unsuitable investments in their investment portfolios. While market response may not be in a stockbroker’s control, there may be other factors at play contributing to investment losses, including fraud or negligence. Investor complaints where recovery may be possible generally include claims of:



Unsuitable investment recommendations

Failure to execute trades and orders

Poor investment advice

Failure to recommend the sale of a stock

Unauthorized trading

Failure to supervise

Overconcentration

Churning

Investment in riskier investments than originally disclosed

Trades made for the purposes of earning commissions for broker instead of client’s best interests

Sale of unregistered securities

Employment of an overly aggressive strategy for client’s portfolio or investment goals

Breach of contract

Selling away

Misrepresentations and omissions

Failure to take the necessary steps to safeguard investments during COVID-19

For investors who suspect they’ve been a victim of broker fraud, here are some steps you can take:

Reach out to your stockbroker and/or broker-dealer to talk about your concerns. Notify your brokerage firm as soon as possible if you believe fraud or negligence may be at play. Begin compiling all documents and information related to the suspected fraud. Contact an experienced investment fraud law firm immediately for help in determining whether you have grounds for a case. An investor fraud complaint is not the type of case that you want to pursue without experienced legal help. The chance of financial recovery is much stronger if you have an experienced attorney representing you. Keep in mind that filing an individual fraud or negligence claim, rather than going in on a class action securities fraud case if that is an option, may give you the best chance of maximizing your recovery.

Even as SSEK Law Firm takes the necessary steps to help “flatten the curve” and protect its team and clients from COVID-19, its investment fraud lawyers continue to offer free consultations to investors throughout the US and Latin America to discuss legal options.

Contact Info – 800-259-9010

Luis Acevedo: lacevedo@sseklaw.com